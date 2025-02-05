Mumbai Eye: BMC's Giant Ferris Wheel Project Will Be Another Reason To Visit The City

Mumbai is all set to have its own version of the iconic London Eye very soon, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) approving the long-awaited "Mumbai Eye" project in its annual budget. The massive Ferris wheel, set to offer panoramic views of the city's glittering skyline, will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model at a yet-to-be-finalised location. Inspired by the London Eye, the Mumbai Eye is envisioned as another major tourist attraction, offering visitors a breathtaking aerial perspective of the metropolis. With the BMC's recent approval, the long-stalled project may finally become a reality.

Originally proposed by the Shiv Sena in 2008, the project has faced multiple delays over the years. In 2022, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) planned to build the attraction at Bandra Reclamation promenade, but the proposal was scrapped following opposition from local residents. Now that the project is back, it's definitely going to be another reason why the world turns to the Maximum City for a good time.

Mumbai city under the setting sun. Photo: iStock

Other Upcoming Tourist Attractions And Upgrades In Mumbai:

In 2024, Mumbai was the second most visited city in India by foreign tourists (14.95 per cent of the total 9.24 million arrivals). Apart from the Mumbai Eye project, there are a number of new attractions coming up soon in Mumbai including the leopard safari at Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Navi Mumbai T1 Airport is also set to begin operations in May 2025. What's more? The Maharashtra Government has approved development plans totalling INR1,213.44 crore for 10 religious, historical, and tourist attractions across the state.

The approved attractions slated for an upgrade are Aundha Nagnath Temple in Hingoli, Tiger's Point and Lion's Point in Maval, Malojiraje Gadhi and Hazrat Chandshah Baba Dargah, Hutatma Shivram Hari Rajguru's birthplace in Khed, Rajmata Saibai Memorial in Velhe, Santaji Jagnade Maharaj Mausoleum beautification, Saptashrungi Devi pilgrimage in Nashik, Pathri pilgrimage, Pratapgad Fort Conservation and Koyna River Tourism in Satara, and Pandharpur Temple.