OYO Customer Sleeps On Railway Platform After Made To Leave Hotel And Relocate Twice

An OYO customer had a stressful and disturbing experience after being asked to leave the hotel or pay extra charges one hour after check-in. In a viral video on Instagram posted by @loverseraaa, the customer shares that she decided to stay a night at OYO Rooms to catch her morning train since her home is quite far in the city. However, after check-in, she was told the "low price" listed on OYO was incorrect and needed to pay extra.

"The hotel manager gave me check-in after verifying the online booking but after 1 hour he knocked on my door and said that "Owner called and this room can't be given at this low price, the price listed on the online platform is wrong and you have to pay extra," the user wrote in the viral Instagram reel.

The customer care relocated the user to a "shady" hotel and then further relocated to a hotel 7 km away from her location. "I called customer care to escalate, they shifted me to another hotel. But to my misfortune when I reached the other hotel there was no one at reception and the place was very shady. I called customer care again. He said the hotel owner was not picking up and asked me to relocate again to a different hotel which was 7 km away from my location."

With no better hotel in sight, the customer ended up staying at the railway station. She added, "Nothing worked, I requested to shift somewhere near the railway station, but it seemed like this was not possible for them. I requested for refund and I got a response saying - you were from OTA platform and you have to call them for a refund. Since there was no option left and I was late enough to check in any new hotel I decided to stay at the station. And here I am sleeping on the platform."

The Instagram video has gone viral with 17.5 million views. In another post shared by the same handle, we see the customer had company at the railway station. However, it is not completely clear if she was accompanied by someone for the entire duration of the ordeal.

OYO's official Instagram handle responded to the incident in the comments section.

OYO Rooms wrote, "Hi, we are truly regretful for inconvenience you experienced with your reservation and the subsequent events you encountered. As a valued customer, your comfort and satisfaction is our top priority. Clearly, we fell short this time and for that we sincerely apologize. Please help us with your booking details so that we can get this checked immediately. We are here to help. -AK."

In another comment, they added, "We believe our concerned team has contacted and communicated the needful resolution. We assure you for a hassle-free stay experience in the future. Let us know if you need any further assistance. -Arsh."