Watch: Ex-Norwegian Diplomat Praises Cuttack Railway Station, Compares It To Airport

Cuttack Railway Station underwent redevelopment and Ex-Norwegian Diplomat Erik Solheim is impressed with the upgrades and facilities.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Watch: Ex-Norwegian Diplomat Praises Cuttack Railway Station, Compares It To Airport
Take a look at redevelopments at the Cuttack Railway Station. (Photo: X/ErikSolheim)

Odisha's Cuttack railway station recently underwent a redevelopment project to provide world-class amenities for passengers. This development is expected to improve the travel experience and support the growing number of passengers at the Cuttack railway station. Former Norwegian Diplomat Erik Solheim is all praises for the transformation as seen in his recent X (formerly Twitter) post. Taking to his X handle, Solheim posted a video of the redeveloped railway station. In the caption, he wrote, "Indian Rail is improving by the day! This is not an airport; this is a railway station opened in Cuttack, Odisha."

The video shows a neat railway station with clean floors, good lighting, organised spaces, escalators, multiple screens and sign boards. The railway station also includes a large food court, modern toilets, and spacious parking among other facilities.

Take a look at the station's transformation process, as shared by the Ministry of Railways:

The video posted by Erik Solheim received appreciative reactions in the comments section:

"Yup India is improving each year exponentially and glad to see you shared our home city Cuttack's new railway infrastructure," a viewer wrote.

Another added, "Looking great. Hope more railway stations are developed like this."

An X user shared, "It's encouraging to see foreigners recognizing the positive changes in India. This boosts confidence and motivates the nation to work towards becoming a global leader." Another chimed in, "People of the West appreciating the development of India is something to be appreciated."

NDTV News
