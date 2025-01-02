"Amazing": Internet Reacts As Mumbai Local Trains Honk In Synchronicity To Welcome 2025

Ask any Mumbaiker about their daily commuting struggles, and you will hear countless stories about the challenges of travelling by local trains. From the daily squeeze into overstuffed cabins to enduring long hours of standing and mastering the art of deboarding amidst the chaos, the commute can often be a test of patience. Yet, despite all the discomfort, local trains remain an integral part of life in Mumbai. They are an essential mode of transport that commuters rely on, no matter how crowded or exhausting the journey may be. Remarkably, these trains also bring people together.

On New Year's Eve, something truly special unfolded at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) station as passengers on the local trains came together to celebrate the arrival of 2025. A viral video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, captured an unforgettable moment. As the clock struck midnight, multiple trains honked in unison, creating a symphony of sound that echoed across the station. The collective honking prompted passengers to cheer and clap. "Happy 2025," read his side note.

Here is how the internet reacted to the clip.

"Happy New Year. Mumbaikers are so lucky that they use the local railways maximum and it is the way of life in Mumbai," noted a person.

"Railway is wishing the new year to Indians in its own way. Unique style by Indian railway," said an impressed user.

"Wow," reacted an individual.

Calling the unique celebration a "creative initiative" by the Indian railways, another said, "Just realised that the horns sound like a conch shell. No doubt they are the chariots carrying lakhs of Indian warriors daily to their karm-bhumi. Proud of Indian Railways."

"Amazing scenes" read a remark.

So far, the video has garnered almost 167k views on X. The ambience at the Mumbai train station perfectly captured the beauty of local trains despite some flaws