US Man Alleges Wrongful Damage Claim By Airbnb, Shares Update After Post Went Viral

The man, Luke Burgis, also claimed that Airbnb gave him a deadline to pay the claim by January 31

Read Time: 2 mins
US Man Alleges Wrongful Damage Claim By Airbnb, Shares Update After Post Went Viral
Travellers often look for homestays during their vacations.

Airbnb is one of the most popular platforms for finding stays while travelling. But a US man allegedly had a rather unpleasant experience with the company. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Luke Burgis shared how he and his family stayed in New York City through Airbnb but was hit with a request to pay for damages afterwards. After their stay, the property owner claimed there was a stain on the floor and demanded $7,500 to fix it, which included replacing the floorboards. 

The man also alleged that Airbnb sided with the property owner because he couldn't provide a photo of the floor at the moment he and his family walked out the door. 

NDTV does not vouch for the claims made in this post. 

Luke Burgis also claimed that Airbnb gave him a deadline to pay the claim by January 31. As per his post, Airbnb stated that if he didn't pay the amount, they would charge his card $1000. 

In another update, the man shared that after his post started going viral, he began receiving messages from Airbnb employees. According to his note, they admitted that they “lacked sufficient documentation” and wouldn't be pursuing any payment from him. They also mentioned that they were closing the case and file. He was informed that the damage claim from the owner might be covered under Airbnb's “AirCover for Hosts” protection.

Later, Luke Burgis dropped a note to announce that the “problem has now been resolved.” He did not share any further information.

Airbnb did not drop any comments on the situation. 

