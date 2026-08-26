US Pauses Visa Interviews Worldwide: What It Means For Indians And Other Applicants

The US has paused or rescheduled visa appointments at its embassies and consulates worldwide as the Donald Trump administration tightens immigration screening.

The US State Department said it has started a global training programme for consular officers. The training is meant to help officers assess visa applicants more closely, including whether they could become dependent on US public benefits.

To make time for the training, visa appointments are being adjusted. The department has not said when normal scheduling will resume. In fact, some immigrant visa applicants who already had interviews scheduled have now received emails saying their appointments were being rescheduled and that they will be given information about a new date later.

Global US Visa Delays Add New Hurdle For Applicants Worldwide

People who have already spent months preparing their applications could now have to wait longer for their interviews. There is no confirmed timeline for when the appointments will resume. So applicants may not know exactly when they will get their new interview date.

For people whose travel, family reunification, or move to the US depends on the visa, this can create fresh uncertainty.

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According to reports, if your appointment has been rescheduled, it doesn't imply rejection, but a change in date while the US adjusts its visa processing.

The change is happening worldwide, and is expected to greatly impact Indians and other nationalities who have been eyeing and preparing for their visa interviews.

US Launches Tougher Screening Drive

US consular officers are being trained to look more closely at whether applicants could become dependent on US public benefits. According to the reports, the State Department says the aim is to make sure applications are assessed thoroughly and regularly.

The visa changes come as Trump continues a wider immigration crackdown. His administration has revoked visas and green cards and rejected applications for several reasons. It has also proposed changes to legal immigration routes.

One Major Concern For Indians Is The H-1B Programme

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The Trump administration has also started a review of a proposal to overhaul the H-1B visa system. This is one of the most common visa routes used by Indian professionals working in the US. The administration is also planning to revoke the visas of around 200,000 foreigners who entered the US for tourism or business but later applied for asylum.

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However, this immigration crackdown has faced legal challenges. Last week, a US judge struck down a policy that suspended immigrant visa issuance for applicants from 75 countries, ruling that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had exceeded his legal authority. Human rights groups have also criticised the administration's wider immigration policies.