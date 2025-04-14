Top 5 Places To Visit In April In India: Ideal Getaways For A Refreshing Escape

April marks the onset of summer in India that brings with it a warm embrace and an inviting atmosphere for the travellers to uncover golden coastlines and surreal landscapes. It is indeed a perfect time to plan a rejuvenating escape to revitalise and soak in the charm of slow mornings and picturesque sunsets. So, here are the top five must-visit sites to check out before setting off:

Gulmarg. (Photo: Pexels)

1. Gulmarg:

A treasure nestled in the Himalayas, Gulmarg is a paradise that offers a perfect balance of nature's beauty and outdoor adventures. Renowned for its snow-capped mountains and lush green meadows, it forms an immaculate backdrop for refreshing walks. While the slopes become perfect for skiing and snowboarding, the Gulmarg Gondola-one of the world's highest cable cars, also offers a thrilling experience along with panoramic views in April.

Shillong (Photo: Unsplash)

2. Shillong:

Also known as the "Scotland of the East," Shillong is a serene hill station that offers pleasant weather, and a unique blend of old-world charm and colonial heritage. A perfect getaway in the heart of Meghalaya, Shillong offers a bit of everything from rolling hills to serene waterfalls, and from misty cliffs to its vibrant culture. Exploring famous attractions like Elephant Falls, Shillong Peak, and Police Bazaar are what makes exploring more refreshing and overall make Shillong a soulful getaway.

Matheran (Photo: Unsplash)

3. Matheran:

Much famed to be one of the first hill stations in India to have banned the entry of motor vehicles, Matheran serves as a peaceful retreat in the lap of nature. With its temperatures ranging between 20°C to 30°C, it makes for an exceptional summer getaway especially for the people of Maharashtra. From dense forests to scenic viewpoints, and from boating on Charlotte Lake to horseback riding through the trails, Matheran holds a rustic appeal like no other destination in India.

Darjeeling (Photo: Unsplash)

4. Darjeeling:

A small hill town that is popular for its iconic Toy train, vast tea estates, and colonial charm, Darjeeling serves like a fresh breath of air amidst the monotony of life. Offering awe-inspiring views of Kanchenjunga range, Darjeeling offers cool weather that makes sightseeing naturally a splendid experience. Activities like riding the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway and exploring the vibrant Mall Road makes for a great cultural immersion in a peaceful ambiance.

Ooty (Photo: Unsplash)

5. Ooty:

Often referred to as the "Queen of the Nilgiris" and a scenic shooting spot, Ooty is one of the top premier summer destinations in India. Known for its lush botanical garden, rose garden, pristine lakes and verdant tea plantations, Ooty serves as a rejuvenation escape from the scorching heat of the plains. The vibrant markets, the smell of eucalyptus oil in the air, the swindling pine trees, and ever-smiling locals make Ooty more memorable than ever.

Also Read: 5 Epic Road Trips In South India To Take This Summer

So whether you are seeking tranquility in the mountains or an adventure-filled escape in the scenic terrains, these top destinations in India offer a gratifying experience that enable travellers to break away from the monotony. These destinations across India offer the perfect backdrop to unwind, connect with nature, and enjoy a fulfilling holiday experience in April.

