No Visa, No Problem: 7 Stunning Summer Getaways Indian Travellers Can Visit Without Visa

Travelling is so much fun, but let's face it — visa paperwork is the ultimate buzzkill. Between the forms, the documents, and the last-minute embassy runs, it can feel like you need a holiday just to recover from planning one. But what if you could skip the queues, ditch the stress, and hop on a plane to somewhere spectacular without worrying about a visa? Good news: Indian passport holders can travel to quite a few gorgeous summer destinations without needing a visa beforehand. Whether you're dreaming of turquoise beaches, cool mountain breezes, or culture-packed cities, there's a place with your name on it. Here are seven no-visa summer escapes that'll leave your passport happy and your Insta feed even happier.

Here Are 7 Visa-Free Summer Destinations for Indian Travellers:

1. Maldives

Visa Type: Visa on Arrival (30 days)

The Maldives isn't just for honeymooners — it's for anyone chasing blue skies and even bluer waters. With a 30-day visa on arrival, all you need is a valid passport and a love for laid-back luxury. Think private villas, floating breakfasts, and sunsets that look straight out of a Windows wallpaper. It's the ultimate treat-yourself kind of holiday.

2. Thailand

Visa Type: Visa-Free (up to 30 days — limited-time waiver for Indians)

Thailand is the no-brainer of summer escapes. From the party vibes of Phuket to the chilled charm of Chiang Mai, there's something for every mood and budget. Indians currently get 30 days visa-free, making it even easier to jet off for a last-minute break. Pro tip: Skip the tourist traps and head to Koh Lanta or Pai for a slower, more authentic vibe.

Thailand. Photo: Pexels

3. Sri Lanka

Visa Type: Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) or Visa on Arrival

Just a short flight from southern India, Sri Lanka packs a lot into a small space-beaches, tea plantations, wildlife safaris, and ancient ruins. Indians can get a visa on arrival or apply for an ETA online, both of which are super straightforward. Don't miss the train ride from Kandy to Ella — it's as scenic as it gets.

Sri Lanka. Photo: Pexels

4. Mauritius

Visa Type: Visa-Free (up to 60 days)

Mauritius is postcard-perfect, from its palm-lined shores to its volcanic landscapes. What makes it even better? Indians can stay for up to 60 days without a visa. It's ideal if you're after that long, lazy island break with just the right amount of adventure-snorkelling, hiking, and Creole cuisine included.

Mauritius. Photo: Pexels

5. Bhutan

Visa Type: Visa-Free for Indian Citizens (entry permit required)

This one's special. Bhutan allows Indian travellers to visit without a visa, though you'll need a permit to enter. Summer is perfect for visiting the lush valleys and misty monasteries. Just don't forget to register for your permit and Sustainable Development Fee in advance. Bonus: no crowds, no chaos — just peace.

Bhutan. Photo: Pexels

6. Indonesia

Visa Type: Visa-Free (up to 30 days)

Yes, Bali is still the 'IT' destination. But Indonesia has way more to offer too — Komodo Island, Gili Islands, even the bustling charm of Jakarta. Indians can enter visa-free for up to 30 days for tourism, which gives you plenty of time to unwind, sip coconut water on a swing, and possibly even attend a full moon party or two.

Indonesia. Photo: Pexels

7. Seychelles

Visa Type: Visa-Free (visitor's permit on arrival)

Another island paradise that lets Indians skip the visa queue. Seychelles offers a free visitor's permit on arrival, which means more time lounging and less time stressing. White sand beaches, coral reefs, and Creole curries — yes please!

Seychelles. Photo: Pexels

So there you have it — seven stunning destinations where you can simply pack your bags, book a flight, and show up. No embassy appointments, no complicated forms, just sun-soaked memories waiting to happen.