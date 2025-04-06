5 Reasons Why Mukteshwar Is the Summer Weekend Getaway You've Been Dreaming Of

When the heat starts turning cities into concrete ovens, it's time to pack a weekend bag and head for the hills. And no, you don't have to wrestle crowds in Manali or Nainital. Tucked away in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, Mukteshwar is the underrated summer escape that deserves a spot on your radar. With misty mornings, pine-scented air, and zero pressure to do anything too intense, this quiet hill town makes the perfect chill-zone for a quick reset. Here's why Mukteshwar should be your next weekend getaway.

Also Read: 5 Unique Getaways For An Unforgettable Weekend In Goa

Here's Why Mukteshwar Must Be Your Next Summer Getaway:

1. It's cooler than your average hill station (literally and vibe-wise)

At 2,285 metres above sea level, Mukteshwar offers the kind of cool, breezy weather that makes you want to throw on a jumper and sip chai with a view. The best part? You won't be fighting off selfie-stick-wielding tourists every five steps. It's quiet, it's clean, and it still feels like a secret — which is rare in India's hill circuit. Whether you're working remotely or just want a breather from traffic noise and sweltering heat, Mukteshwar delivers the kind of calm you didn't know you needed.

Birdwatching is a must in this little hill town. Photo: iStock

2. Birdwatching here is a whole personality trait

If you've never paused mid-sentence because a Himalayan griffon just flew past, you're in for a treat. Mukteshwar is a paradise for birdwatchers — or honestly, anyone with a phone camera. From colourful barbets and woodpeckers to elusive mountain hawk-eagles, the region is home to over 200 species of birds. Pack a pair of binoculars (or just open your balcony window early in the morning) and you'll get front-row seats to nature's own morning show.

3. The Bhalu Gaad Waterfall is your main character moment

A short, scenic trek through oak and rhododendron forests leads you to Bhalu Gaad — one of Mukteshwar's most photogenic spots. The 60-foot waterfall pours into a natural pool that's ice-cold, clear, and kind of magical. It's the perfect picnic-meets-adventure combo. Wear good shoes (it gets a bit slippery), and if you're lucky, you'll have the whole place to yourself. Bonus: It's close enough to town that you can hike there and still be back in time for lunch.

Bhalu Gaad waterfall. Photo: iStock

4. You'll eat (and sleep) ridiculously well

For a small town, Mukteshwar has surprisingly good food options. From homestays that serve hot pahadi meals straight from the garden to cafes with wood-fired pizzas and freshly brewed coffee, it hits that sweet spot between comfort and indulgence. Plus, many stays here come with floor-to-ceiling windows, cosy wooden interiors, and that million-dollar mountain view. Whether you're into farm-to-table eats or just want to binge on momos by a bonfire, this place sorts you out.

Also Read: 7 Amazing Weekend Getaways Within 6 Hours Of Delhi

5. It's got just enough spiritual energy — minus the crowds

Mukteshwar Mahadev Temple isn't just a religious site; it's an architectural gem perched on a hilltop with panoramic views of the Himalayas. Said to be over 350 years old, the temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and has a peaceful, old-world charm that's hard to come by these days. You won't find vendors pushing trinkets or loudspeakers blaring bhajans. Just you, the temple bells, and possibly a very photogenic langur or two hanging around.

Mukteshwar Mahadev Temple. Photo: iStock

Mukteshwar is the kind of place that doesn't try too hard — and that's exactly its charm. It's low-key but beautiful, serene but never boring. Perfect for solo trips, romantic weekends, or even a friends' road trip, it's one of those destinations that make you wonder why you didn't come sooner. Just don't tell too many people — Mukteshwar's low-key status is part of what makes it so special.