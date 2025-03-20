5 Unique Getaways For An Unforgettable Weekend In Goa

When you think of Goa, golden beaches, all-night parties, and beach shacks might be the first things that come to mind. But if you're dreaming of something different — think quiet villages, secret islands, and stays that feel straight out of a dream — there's a side to this coastal paradise that remains blissfully under the radar. Whether you're a nature lover, a history buff, or just someone looking for a peaceful weekend away from the crowds, these unique getaways in Goa will make you see India's favourite beach destination in a whole new light. It's time to switch things up for your next Goa trip!

Here Are 5 Less-Crowded Weekend Getaways In Goa:

1. Divar Island

Most visitors never make it past the bustling streets of Panjim, but just a short ferry ride away lies Divar Island, a world frozen in time. Picture sleepy villages, Portuguese-style houses, and winding roads shaded by towering coconut trees. Unlike the tourist-heavy beaches, Divar offers peace, quiet, and an authentic Goan experience. Stay at Mercure De Devaaya Retreat, a stunning heritage home turned boutique stay, where every corner tells a story. Spend your day cycling through paddy fields, chatting with friendly locals, or simply watching the ferry glide across the river as you sip on feni. If you're here in August, don't miss the Bonderam Festival — a riot of colours, music, and street parades that feels like Goa's version of a carnival.

Cabo de Rama. Photo: iStock

2. Cabo de Rama

If you've been to South Goa, you've probably heard of Palolem and Agonda. But just a little further down the coast, Cabo de Rama remains a hidden gem. Home to one of Goa's oldest forts, this quiet stretch offers breathtaking cliffs, empty beaches, and an unfiltered view of the Arabian Sea. Stay at Cabo Serai, an eco-luxury retreat perched on a hill, where waking up to the sound of waves is a guarantee. Spend your mornings hiking to the fort, afternoons lounging on the almost-private Cabo de Rama Beach, and evenings enjoying fresh seafood with a sunset view that feels straight out of a postcard.

3. Olaulim

For those who think North Goa is all about chaotic markets and crowded beaches, Olaulim will prove you wrong. Tucked away in the backwaters, this tiny village is perfect for a weekend of slow living. The best way to soak it all in? A stay at Olaulim Backyards, a charming eco-stay with cottages overlooking serene waterways. You can kayak through mangroves, swim in natural rock pools, or just laze in a hammock with a book. And if you're in the mood for adventure, take a boat ride to see migratory birds or cycle through quiet lanes where buffaloes outnumber people.

Ashwem Beach. Photo: iStock

4. Ashwem

If you love the beach but hate the crowds, Ashwem is where you need to be. Unlike Baga or Calangute, this northern stretch of coastline is still relatively untouched, with soft sands, swaying palm trees, and just the right amount of boutique stays and cool cafes. Book a stay at Amarya Shamiyana, where luxury tents offer an ultra-stylish camping experience. Spend your days sunbathing with zero interruptions, indulging in fresh seafood at La Plage (one of Goa's best beachside restaurants), or taking long walks on the almost-empty shoreline. It's the kind of place where time slows down, and the biggest decision of the day is whether to nap in a hammock or go for a sunset swim.

5. Chorao Island

Just off the Mandovi River, Chorao Island is a dream for nature lovers. It's home to the Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, where you can spot everything from colourful kingfishers to rare marsh crocodiles. The island itself feels untouched, with old churches, quaint homes, and the kind of silence that's hard to find elsewhere in Goa. Stay at Island House Goa, a beautiful Indo-Portuguese home with cosy verandas perfect for a morning cup of chai. The best way to experience the island? Wake up early, take a boat ride through the mangroves, and watch as the mist rises over the water while birds dart through the sky.