Neena Gupta, Back In Mukteshwar, Is Killing Time With Song

Neena Gupta, who is currently staying at her home in the hills, frequently shares posts from her life in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. In one of her previous posts, the veteran actress said, "As soon as the lockdown was announced in Mumbai, I immediately came away to my home in Mukteshwar." On Thursday morning, she shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen singing the track Baki bhi kat jayega. Neena Gupta captioned her post: "Baki bhi kat jayegi friends." Her post got a lot of love from her fans on Instagram.

Neena Gupta, 61, shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she could be seen getting her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine shot. "Thank you Uttarakhand for amazing neat and clean medical centre with very courteous and helpful doctors and nurses," she wrote sharing the video. The second time, Neena Gupta was slightly less needle shy. Take a look at the video here:

Neena Gupta, star of films like Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, Kaarnama, in the recent years, made appearances in films like Veere Di Wedding, Panga, Mulk and Badhaai Ho. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Panchayat and Netflix's Masaba Masaba, in which she featured along with her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta. She was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actress' upcoming film is Sardar Ka Grandson, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham.