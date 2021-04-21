Sardar Ka Grandson Trailer: Arjun Kapoor's Epic Plan To Fulfil Neena Gupta's Only Wish

Sardar Ka Grandson Trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The film is all set to release on Netflix on May 18

The film is directed by Kaashvie Nair

Arjun co-stars with Rakul Preet Singh in the movie

Arjun Kapoor just dropped the trailer of his upcoming movie Sardar Ka Grandson. The movie, set in Punjab's Amritsar, is the amalgamation of two interesting themes - structural relocation and nostalgia. The trailer begins with Arjun Kapoor explaining the concept of structural relocation, which means shifting buildings across locations. The later part of the trailer reveals why that concept plays a crucial role. Arjun Kapoor plays the titular "grandson" to an aged, wheelchair bound Neena Gupta in Sardar Ka Grandson - Neena Gupta is the oldest member of a Punjabi family and is affectionately referred to as "Sardar" by her loved ones.

In her younger days, Neena Gupta and her husband built a home with love and emotions in Lahore and in her old age, she wants to visit her long-lost home in Lahore. The trailer of Sardar Ka Grandson then switches to a flashback mode and stars Aditi Rao Hydari as the younger Neena Gupta and John Abraham as her husband. Switching back to present times, Arjun promises to take Neena Gupta to her home in Lahore but her plea to go to Lahore gets rejected by the authorities. That's when Arjun Kapoor devises an epic plan - to structurally relocate the Lahore home to Amritsar.

"No homecoming but home is coming," says Arjun Kapoor in the trailer. There are also glimpses of Arjun's romance with Rakul Preet Singh in the trailer. Will Arjun be successful with his plan?

"Sardar Ka Grandson isn't just about bringing back a house, it's about bringing back a home," wrote Arjun Kapoor while sharing the trailer on Instagram. Watch the trailer of Arjun Kapoor's new film Sardar Ka Grandson here:

Directed by Kaashvie Nair, Sardar Ka Grandson will release on Netflix on May 18.