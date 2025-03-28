7 Amazing Weekend Getaways Within 6 Hours Of Delhi

The hustle and bustle of Delhi can be exciting, but sometimes you just need a break. Luckily, within six hours, you can trade the city's chaos for peaceful hills, historic forts, dense forests, or spiritual retreats. Whether you're in the mood for adventure, a brush with history, or simply some downtime away from screens and traffic, there are plenty of options. From the misty charm of Kasauli to the royal grandeur of Neemrana and the wilderness of Jim Corbett, these destinations offer the perfect weekend reset from Delhi. Pack your bags, hit the road, and escape to one of these easy getaways!

Here Are 7 Weekend Getaways Near Delhi For A Quick Escape:

1. Kasauli

Distance From Delhi: 5.5 hours (290 km)

This charming Himachali town is where time slows down. Think misty mornings, winding pine-scented trails, and cosy cafes with mountain views. Walk up to Monkey Point for a stunning sunset, grab a steaming cup of chai at Cafe Rudra, and take lazy strolls along Gilbert Trail. If peace is what you're after, Kasauli delivers in style.

Neemrana. Photo: iStock

2. Neemrana

Distance From Delhi: 2.5 hours (125 km)

How often do you get to stay in a 500-year-old fort? Neemrana Fort Palace is an easy weekend fix, offering royal vibes, infinity pools, and panoramic views. The town itself is small, but the fort's vintage charm, zip-lining adventures, and cultural performances make it an unforgettable experience. Ideal for those who love history with a side of luxury.

Lansdowne. Photo: iStock

3. Lansdowne

Distance From Delhi: 6 hours (280 km)

If over-touristy hill stations put you off, Lansdowne is the antidote. This quiet cantonment town in Uttarakhand is perfect for lazy mornings, long walks, and some good old-fashioned relaxation. Enjoy a peaceful boat ride on Bhulla Lake, visit the historic St. John's Church, and wake up to the sound of birds instead of blaring horns. It's one of the most underrated hill getaways near Delhi.

Jim Corbett. Photo: iStock

4. Jim Corbett

Distance From Delhi: 5.5 hours (245 km)

Nothing beats the thrill of spotting a tiger in its natural habitat. Jim Corbett National Park, India's oldest wildlife reserve, is a dream come true for nature lovers. Take a safari through the dense forests, stay in a jungle lodge, and let the sounds of the wild lull you to sleep. Even if you don't see a tiger, the scenic beauty and fresh air make the trip worth it.

Agra. Photo: iStock

5. Agra

Distance From Delhi: 4 hours (230 km)

Yes, it's touristy, but there's a reason why people flock to Agra. Seeing the Taj Mahal in person is an experience that never gets old. Beat the crowds by visiting at sunrise, then check out the lesser-explored Mehtab Bagh for stunning riverfront views. Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri are must-visits too. And don't forget to grab some petha before heading back!

Alwar. Photo: iStock

6. Alwar

Distance From Delhi: 3.5 hours (165 km)

Often overshadowed by Rajasthan's bigger cities, Alwar is a hidden gem. The city is home to the stunning Bala Quila, the hauntingly beautiful Bhangarh Fort, and the serene Siliserh Lake. If you're up for some wildlife action, head to Sariska Tiger Reserve for a chance to spot leopards, hyenas, and even the occasional tiger.

Vrindavan. Photo: iStock

7. Vrindavan

Distance From Delhi: 3.5 hours (180 km)

If a weekend of devotion and divine vibes sounds like your thing, Vrindavan is where you should be. The birthplace of Lord Krishna is packed with stunning temples, lively kirtans, and an energy that's simply infectious. Visit the Banke Bihari Temple, experience the grand evening aarti at ISKCON, and take a boat ride along the Yamuna for a moment of calm.