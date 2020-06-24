This Scenic View From Neena Gupta's Mukteshwar Home Is Trending

Neena Gupta has been living in Mukteshwar with her husband Vivek Mehra from before the lockdown was imposed.

Neena Gupta shared this picture from Mukteshwar. (Image courtesy: neena_gupta)

  • Neena Gupta also celebrated her 61st birthday in Mukteshwar
  • "Evening sky from my house," Neena Gupta wrote
  • Neena Gupta frequently shares glimpses of her home on Instagram
Bollywood actress Neena Gupta shared another glimpse of a scenic view from her home in Mukteshwar, which put her on Wednesday's list of trends. Neena Gupta has been living in Mukteshwar with her husband Vivek Mehra from before the lockdown was imposed. On Tuesday evening, the actress shared a picture of the view of the sky from her terrace. "Evening sky from my house," Neena Gupta wrote. The comments thread are filled with compliments for the place and also for the actress, who can be seen laughing heartily in the photo. The Badhaai Ho actress has shared many more pictures of her Mukteshwar home, sitting in the lap of a spellbinding backdrop.

Check out Neena Gupta's trending post here:

Today evening sky from my house

Some more pictures of Neena Gupta's home, located in picturesque Mukteshwar:

Ladki ka dimag kharab ho gaya hai

Main mera ghar aur chand

Neena Gupta also celebrated her 61st birthday in Mukteshwar. Her daughter Masaba was not able join the celebrations as she's been living in Goa with her rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep Mishra. Here's a glimpse from Neena Gupta's birthday celebrations.

My happy birthday

Neena Gupta has featured in several critically-acclaimed films including Mandi, Rihaee, Gandhi and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. She won Best Supporting Actress National Award for her role in 1994 film Woh Chokri. Neena Gupta is also known for her role in TV show Saans, which she also directed.

Neena Gupta returned to the silver screen with a bang in 2018 film Badhaai Ho and in the same year she also featured in Mulk and Veere Di Wedding.

