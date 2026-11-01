This Rs 180 Open-Top Bus Tour May Be One Of The Cheapest Ways To See Bengaluru

If you are visiting Bengaluru and want to explore the city without spending too much, you can try its open-top double-decker bus tour. For just Rs 180, the bus takes you past some of the city's popular spots. You can also enjoy the views from the upper deck, especially if you book the evening ride. A video shared by Instagram user Pizzaacheesecake has offered a glimpse of the experience. The content creator tried the bus tour and shared details about the ticket price, route and timings.

"Did you know Bangalore has an open-top double-decker bus tour? It takes you through some of the iconic spots in central Bangalore for just Rs 180," the creator said. She also suggested booking the 6 PM slot to enjoy the sunset during the ride.

Also Read | Why Dev Deepawali Is One Of The Best Times To Visit Varanasi

Where Does The Bus Tour Start?

The bus tour starts from Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall. You can book tickets online through the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) website or buy them offline from the starting point.

"I booked my ticket offline, right opposite Town Hall, which is also where the tour starts," the creator shared. The first bus leaves at 9:30 AM, while the last bus is at 7:30 PM. If you want to enjoy the views, it is better to choose a seat on the upper deck.

Which Places Does The Bus Cover?

The bus takes you past some of the popular spots in central Bengaluru. These include Vidhana Soudha, Cubbon Park, Ravindra Kalakshetra, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kanteerava Stadium, UB City and Visvesvaraya Museum.

Also Read | This Country Sells Fuel Cheaper Than Water And Offers 3-Day Visa-Free Stay For Indians

About The Ride

The ride lasts around 30 minutes, depending on traffic. Also, despite being called a hop-on, hop-off service, passengers cannot get off at different stops along the route. The tour does not have a guide either, so you will not get information about the places you pass.

"It is just a 30-minute ride. That is if there's no traffic. And despite being called a hop-on, hop-off bus, you can't actually hop off at any spot. It's also not a guided tour, but we still thoroughly enjoyed the ride," she said.