This Japanese Bullet Train Runs Under The Sea At 320 Kmph

Japan is known for its rapid bullet trains, but one of them offers a journey that feels very different from a normal ride. The Hayabusa Shinkansen, part of the E5 Series, connects Honshu with Hokkaido, and its speed can reach up to 320 kmph. The train also passes through the Seikan Tunnel, one of the world's longest undersea railway tunnels. An Indian content creator recently travelled on the Hayabusa and shared what it feels like to be inside a train moving at such speed while passing deep below the sea.

The Tunnel stretches for 53.85 km, while 23.3 km of the route runs below the sea. It connects Aomori with Hokkaido and was built to handle Japan's difficult weather and earthquake conditions.

On Instagram, the creator shared, “I am travelling from Tokyo to Hokkaido on the Hayabusa Bullet Train, which runs at 320 kmph inside the sea. We will cross an underwater tunnel, which is made 800 feet below the sea. This tunnel was made in 1988.”

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“What an amazing technology that they have made a tunnel 54 km below the sea, through which the train passes at 320 kmph. What an advanced level of engineering. The distance we are travelling from Hayabusa is 900 km, and we are covering this distance in just 4 hours.”

The train seats are designed to make the journey comfortable. Passengers get plenty of legroom, a tray table, space to keep their luggage and seats that can be reclined. The seats also have adjustable head cushions and charging points for electronic devices.

According to the East Japan Railway Company, the E5 Series Shinkansen was built with a focus on speed, safety, comfort and better use of technology. These trains have been running at speeds of up to 320 kmph since 2013.

The coaches are designed to be easy for different passengers to use. They have large restrooms that can also be used by people with disabilities.

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The train also has facilities made for women, including women-only restrooms and powder rooms. Security cameras are also installed inside the train and near the ends of the coaches to improve safety.