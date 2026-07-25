Prayagraj Gets Special Trains Connecting City To Three Jyotirling Shrines During Sawan

As thousands of devotees prepare for Sawan pilgrimages, people travelling from Prayagraj and nearby districts will have multiple rail options to visit three of the country's famous Jyotirling shrines. The North Central Railway (NCR) has announced a set of special train services connecting Prayagraj to Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, and Somnath in Gujarat, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The special train plan has been introduced to make travel easier during one of the busiest pilgrimage seasons of the year. Railway officials have also indicated that connectivity to Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi could be added later if there is enough passenger demand.

Special Trains For Somnath And Mahakaleshwar

One of the key services is the Prayagraj Junction-Veraval-Prayagraj weekly special train (04173/04174). The train will run from August 6 to September 25. It will leave Prayagraj every Thursday and return from Veraval every Friday, completing eight trips in each direction.

This service will give devotees direct rail connectivity to the Dwarka-Somnath region during Sawan.

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Passengers travelling to Mahakaleshwar will be able to use the Subedarganj-Indore-Subedarganj bi-weekly special train (04169/04170). The train has a scheduled stop at Ujjain, making it a convenient option for pilgrims visiting the famous Jyotirling temple. The service is already running twice every week and will continue till the end of September.

Better Access To Baba Baidyanath Dham

Photo: Canva

For devotees planning a visit to Baba Baidyanath Dham, railway officials said Jasidih and Madhupur stations will serve as the main railheads for Deoghar. From these stations, passengers can continue their journey to the temple town.

To manage the expected festive rush, NCR has also approved 10 extra trips of the Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi-Asansol-Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi bi-weekly special train (04185/04186). These additional services will run between July 29 and August 31. The train will also have more coaches to accommodate the higher number of passengers during the Sawan season.

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Speaking about the arrangements, NCR's chief public relations officer Dr Shivam Sharma said, “The special train plan has been drawn up to facilitate hassle-free travel for lakhs of devotees expected to undertake pilgrimages during Sawan, one of the busiest periods for religious travel in northern India."

“Depending on passenger response, NCR is also exploring the possibility of introducing connectivity to Baba Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi,” he added.