Planning To Ride Busan's Viral Sky Capsule? Creator Shares 3 Tips For The Best Ocean Views

With the rising popularity of K-dramas, K-pop, Korean food and traditions, more and more people have added the country to their travel bucket lists. And if South Korea is a place you want to explore, you must definitely include Busan's famous Sky Capsule in your itinerary. These colourful private capsules, designed for small groups, offer travellers a unique ride with beautiful views of the landscapes along the way.

The capsules glide along an elevated railway above the coastline, making the experience all the more fun and memorable. If you've also spotted the Sky Capsule in videos and pictures and have been wanting to experience it yourself, content creator Jennifer Tirok has dedicated a post to it on Instagram.

She listed three things that travellers need to keep in mind before embarking on this adventure.

1) Decide The Route (Mipo Vs Cheongsapo)

There are two routes you can take, either from Mipo to Cheongsapo Station or from Cheongsapo to Mipo Station. The more popular route, however, is from Mipo to Cheongsapo as you will be on the other track with direct ocean views.

Also Read: 8 Offbeat Indian Destinations That Shine In October's Autumn Charm

“But, from my own experience of riding both routes, I prefer the Cheongsapo to Mipo route as it's less crowded and you have more time to settle in the capsule and prepare yourself for the scenic ocean shoot, which is at the start of Mipo station,” she said.

2) Pre-Book Online (Especially In Peak Season)

Do not rely on buying tickets in person, as that can spoil your plans since they are mostly sold out. She suggested pre-booking the tickets in advance. “You can pre-book the ticket from their official website and it'll only cost W40,000 for 2.”

Also Read: No Queues, Lie-Flat Seats And More: Inside China's High-Speed Train Business Class

3) Choose Your Time Slot (Based On Your Preference)

Many people recommend going during sunset time, but Jennifer personally prefers going during the daytime, around 1 pm - 3 pm. According to her, during sunset, you get a lot of black light, which can make your photos or videos appear dark.

Some users dropped their comments on the video. “Went here last year in april and still get to see the cherry blossoms all along the track,” a comment read. Someone wrote, “Thanks for the timing tip for photos” A user stated, “Your Korea trip looks so beautiful! Hope you had the best time here”

Indeed, you must follow these tips if you want to have a great experience with Busan's sky capsule.