No Queues, Lie-Flat Seats And More: Inside China's High-Speed Train Business Class

Train journeys have something special about them. Remember the school summer holidays? Remember the excitement of boarding a train, finding your seat, and watching the landscape change outside the window? The journey was as memorable as the holiday itself.

Wondering why we are talking about train journeys today? Well, it all started with a video shared by a woman from China.

She gives viewers a virtual tour of what it is like to travel business class on one of the world's fastest trains. From the spacious seats to the little comforts on board, the journey screamed royalty.

The business-class experience begins even before you step inside the train.

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As the woman explains in the video, passengers do not have to stand in the usual long queue to board. Instead, an escort meets them and guides them to the train.

But another small detail stands out. Passengers waiting in the business lounge have a beeper kept on their table. It alerts them when it is time to board, so they do not have to keep checking the screens or worry about missing their train.

Once the alert goes off, it is time to head to the platform, find your seat and settle in. It is a small touch, but one that makes the whole process feel remarkably organised and stress-free.

After boarding, she showed that the seats are wide and designed more like individual lounge chairs than regular train seats. There was enough room to sit back and stretch out. You can also adjust it and make it a bed. We are not joking here.

It gets even more interesting once you settle in.

A dedicated table sits next to the seat. A wireless charging pad is built into it, so you can set your phone down while it charges. A small storage area and a reading or service guide are also tucked into the compartment.

It is the kind of setup that makes a long journey feel less like commuting and more like having your own little space.

Of course, she was served complimentary refreshments and drinks.

Oh, and don't forget the restrooms. It was so clean and tidy. She said it felt like a hotel. Facewash and hand creams were kept as part of the toiletries.

Towards the end of the clip, she revealed that the cost per seat was Rs 5,000.

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China has built an enormous high-speed rail network, and this experience offers a glimpse of why train travel there can feel so different.

For travellers, the biggest surprise may not even be the speed.

It is how much comfort can be packed into a train journey.

Business class obviously comes at a premium compared with a regular seat. But for someone who wants a quieter, roomier journey, it offers a very different way to experience China's high-speed rail.