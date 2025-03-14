How A Powerbank Was A Likely Cause Of S Korea Plane Fire

A recent investigation into a fire that ravaged a passenger plane in South Korea has shed light on the potential dangers of portable power banks. On January 28, an Air Busan plane caught fire at Gimhae International Airport, resulting in three passengers sustaining minor injuries. Following an interim investigation, South Korea's transport ministry revealed that the fire may have been sparked by a power bank, specifically a breakdown in the insulation inside the battery.



The power bank in question was discovered in an overhead luggage compartment, where the fire initially broke out. Scorch marks were found on the device's debris, further implicating it as the potential source of the blaze. While investigators were unable to determine the cause of the battery breakdown, the findings are interim and not a final report on the accident.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the safety concerns surrounding power banks, particularly those containing lithium-ion batteries. These batteries can generate extreme heat and ignite if damaged or faulty, posing a significant threat to aviation safety. In response to these concerns, airlines worldwide have prohibited power banks from checked luggage for several years.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has also taken steps to mitigate the risks, banning lithium-ion batteries from passenger plane cargo holds since 2016. In the aftermath of the Air Busan fire, the airline strengthened its policies, announcing a ban on power banks in onboard luggage due to an increase in overheating incidents.

Other carriers, such as China Airlines and Thai Airways, are following suit, implementing similar restrictions. Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary Scoot are set to introduce a ban on the use and charging of power banks onboard starting April 1. The South Korean government has also taken action, mandating that passengers carry portable batteries and chargers on their person, rather than storing them in overhead compartments.