Planning A Trip To Prague? These 10 Travel Tips No One Tells You

If you want to stay where everything is happening, Old Town is the best bet. It is close to major attractions like the Astronomical Tower and the Charles Bridge, which means less time travelling and more time soaking it all in. You will also find local tapas joints and traditional markets just around the corner. Yes, you might even find a touch of Spanish culture hidden in these Czech streets.

2. Those Cute Shoes? Leave Them At Home. Wear Comfortable Shoes

Prague looks small on the map, but do not let that fool you. Ditch anything with heels and wear your comfiest sneakers because you will end up clocking over 20,000 steps a day. From walking up to Prague Castle to roaming around the cute lanes of Mala Strana, your feet will thank you for the support.

3. No Ticket, No Entry! Book Tickets In Advance

If you plan to visit the main landmarks, book your tickets ahead of time. During peak tourist months, these places fill up fast, and the queues are no joke. Worse, you might not get entry at all. Key spots like Prague Castle, the Jewish Quarter and the stunning Clementinum Library get booked quickly, so be early and save yourself the hassle.

4. Don't Fall For Tourist Traps. They Look Better On Instagram

Yes, we know some places are all over Instagram, but some of them are just not worth the crowd. Prague's narrowest alley, the Dancing House, Kafka's Rotating Head and the Paternoster Elevator are often packed and slightly underwhelming. Instead, head to Letná Park for a view, Vrtba Garden in Mala Strana for peace, or Vysehrad fortress for something beautiful and underrated.

5. Explore Beyond Old Town. Hop On A Tram And Find Some Peace

Old Town may feel like the heart of Prague, but do not miss out on what is outside it. Hop on a tram to the scenic Mala Strana area - it is quieter, less touristy and full of character. You can also check out Zizkov, where there is fun street art, local beer spots and that unique Zizkov Television Tower. For views, hike up to Petrin Hill for some greenery and a lookalike Eiffel Tower.

6. Validate Your Travel Tickets Or Pay Up

This one is non-negotiable. Prague runs on a self-check ticket system, and skipping validation can lead to steep fines. After buying a travel ticket, you must stamp it before using the metro, trams or buses. Just insert the ticket in the little machine near the entrance, and it will print the time and date for you.

7. Try Local Desserts. They Deserve Your Full Attention

Medovnik (Photo: Instagram/hetbakbeest)

Sweet tooth alert. Prague has its own list of comfort desserts that deserve your time. Vetrnik is a Czech classic with a soft, creamy centre and a sweet caramel top - rich but not too much. Medovnik is a layered honey and walnut cake. Livance are mini Czech pancakes, and Ovocne knedliky are fruity dumplings that come loaded with seasonal goodness.

8. Go Early Or Late To Avoid Crowds

If you want to get good pictures and avoid the tourist wave, timing is everything. Places like Old Town and Prague Castle are super packed by midday. Aim for early mornings or post-sunset strolls to enjoy the view without the crowd. Early access gives you cleaner frames and way more breathing room.

9. Even If You Hate Beer, Pilsner Beer Might Win You Over

Even if you usually skip beer, Prague's Pilsner might change your opinion. It is light, has a bit of a bite, and tastes completely different when fresh and cold. From traditional taverns to trendy bars, it is served everywhere-with that signature frothy top straight from the tap, just how locals like it.

10. Use Czech Koruna, Not Euros

The Czech Republic runs on the koruna (CZK), not the euro. At the time of writing, 1 euro is roughly 25 CZK. When converting your money in Prague, use an ATM or local currency exchange counters. Avoid flashy tourist exchange booths as they often come with poor rates or hidden charges. ATMs tend to be the better option for fair value.