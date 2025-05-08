Heading To Japan? Must-Know Dos and Don'ts For First-Time Travellers

Japan's charm doubles during the spring season. Every street and corner lights up with vibrant cherry blossoms, also known as sakura. It feels as if the country is bathing in a sea of pink and white. Besides this natural wonder, the Land of the Rising Sun also draws keen travellers for its rich cultural heritage and iconic landmarks like the secret gardens of Nara, Tokyo's revered Senso-ji Temple, Kyoto's ancient temples, and the majestic Mount Fuji. If a Japan getaway is on your mind, remember these travel guidelines, as the country maintains strict etiquette.

Here Are 5 Dos In Japan:

1. Do Get Internet Access ASAP

You need an active internet connection to navigate the train systems in Japan. So, soon after landing in Japan, make sure to get internet access to help you navigate, stay in touch with family and friends, and post all your holiday snaps.

2. Do Return Empty Trays And Clean After Yourself

Japan is known for its cleanliness, and this cultural norm extends to dining etiquette. Once you finish eating at a restaurant or a fast food joint, it's an unspoken rule to return the tray to a designated area. Remember not to leave dirty plates on the table and dispose of any trash properly.

3. Do Learn Basic Japanese Phrases

Although many people might speak English in big cities, some local neighborhoods may have fewer English speakers. Simple phrases like "Hello" (Konnichiwa), "Thank you" (Arigatou), and "Excuse Me" (Sumimasen) can help you connect with the locals, understand their culture, and make a positive impression, turning your vacation into a joyful experience.

4. Do Use Public Transport

Public transport in Japan is a whole different world. Trains, buses, and subways are extremely punctual, clean, and easily accessible. The stations are equipped with maps and signboards written in both Japanese and English for easier navigation. Additionally, public transport is super affordable compared to taxis or car rentals.

5. Do Maintain Silence On Bullet Trains

Bullet trains are known for their serene and calm environment. As a traveler, you must maintain decorum while riding on them. Speak softly, avoid loud discussions or raising your voice, and refrain from making phone calls. Trust us, the peace you'll feel during the journey will definitely enhance your experience.

Here Are 5 Don'ts in Japan:

1. Don't Stand On The Wrong Side Of The Elevator

In Japan, elevator etiquette changes according to the city you are in. For example, in Tokyo, you must stand on the left side, whereas cities like Osaka and Kyoto demand that you stand on the right side. Pro tip: If you're confused, simply follow the locals.

2. Don't Use Yellow Currency Exchange Booths

When opting for currency exchange, never withdraw cash from the traditional yellow currency exchange booths. They charge a huge sum of money that can empty your pockets quickly. Instead, always rely on ATMs found at convenience stores to withdraw cash. They are easier to operate, open 24/7, and offer better rates.

3. Don't Walk Around Smoking And Eating

As part of Japanese conduct, it is considered impolite and disrespectful to smoke and eat in public places, especially while walking. Instead, enjoy your meal at designated areas and have a puff at train stations, bus stands, or parks.

4. Don't Harass Sacred Deer In Nara

Deer roam freely in the streets, parks, and temples in the Japanese city of Nara. These sacred animals are considered to be the messengers of God. So, if you encounter a deer on your way, don't tease them, as they are protected by law. Approach them with respect and feed them only the crackers provided for that purpose.

5. Don't Tip Service Staff

In many Western countries, tipping service staff is perceived as a sign of good service, but not in Japan. Offering monetary tips to attendants is considered rude. The country swears by hospitality, known as omotenashi, which ensures customers receive the best service without the need for additional monetary rewards.

Now that you're aware of the dos and don'ts of visiting Japan, we hope you'll be better prepared for your first trip.