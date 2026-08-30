Planning A Babymoon? Take Inspiration From Alanna Panday And These Celebrities

Increasingly, moms-to-be are taking their celebrations outdoors, choosing scenic destinations for their babymoon that provide a beautiful backdrop for one of life's most special chapters. From serene beaches and lush green escapes to other dreamy places, a maternity shoot at the place of your choice can turn a babymoon into an even more memorable experience.

Bollywood celebrities have certainly embraced the idea, travelling to picturesque locations for some quality time before welcoming their little ones. And the photographs from these getaways? They become treasured memories long after the holiday is over. So, if you're planning a babymoon and have been dreaming of combining it with a maternity photoshoot, why not take inspiration from these celebrity getaways?

For now, we have Alanna Panday, who recently broke the internet with her dreamy 22-week pregnancy shoot. The beachy location features clear waters and white sand.

Also Read: Why Fly Abroad? These 8 Offbeat Honeymoon Spots In India Are Just As Dreamy

We still remember how Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja travelled to Florence, Italy, for their babymoon while expecting their first child. With its Renaissance architecture, romantic eateries, delectable Italian delicacies, and rich art and culture, Florence offers the perfect setting to unwind, explore and make beautiful memories together.

The other celebrity who made the most of her babymoon was Alia Bhatt. Along with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, Alia went to Italy. And honestly, what better place to slow down and soak in some quality time together?

Let's talk about Vietnam now. Eega actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu chose this vibrant country for her babymoon, and earlier this month, she and Raj Nidimoru shared glimpses of their fun-filled getaway. From ancient temples and centuries-old heritage to bustling markets, scenic landscapes and a fascinating blend of cultures, Vietnam offers plenty to see.

Also Read: 6 Best Romantic Travel Destinations For Couples Around The World

Actor Dia Mirza, while expecting her first baby with her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, chose the Maldives for a relaxing getaway. With its overwater luxury bungalows, crystal-clear turquoise lagoons, pristine beaches and vibrant coral reefs, the island destination offers the perfect gateway.