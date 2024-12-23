Single Chinese Women Are Doing Maternity Photoshoots Wearing Fake Baby Bumps. Here's Why

Reflecting a changing societal landscape, single women in China are now opting for maternity photoshoots with fake baby bumps, capturing this milestone in their lives despite the country's declining birth rate and low marriage rates. This trend, as reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), challenges traditional Chinese values that once stigmatized single pregnancy.

The rise of this trend can be attributed to women's desire to capture beautiful maternity photos while maintaining their current physique, anticipating potential body changes during future pregnancies.

The "premade maternity photos" trend gained national attention after a Generation Z influencer shared a video and photos of her experience on social media. Meizi Gege, who boasts over 5.7 million followers on a prominent social media platform, explained, "While I'm still slim, I wore a fake belly to take maternity photos and enjoyed a pre-made life. I even did it with my best friend!"

In the video, Meizi proudly displays her slim figure while wearing the "fake belly." According to SCMP, a 26-year-old woman revealed she had taken her maternity photos at 23, despite not being married, while another woman mentioned taking wedding photos at 22, "just in case I get wrinkles by 30."

However, the trend has sparked criticism for promoting narrow beauty standards that idealize being "white, skinny, and young." Critics argue that it fosters body image anxiety among new mothers by perpetuating the unrealistic expectation that women should maintain a youthful, slim figure during pregnancy.



A user wrote, " I will shoot my 70th birthday photos now and then post them on social media later. It will make me look so young!"

"I will find some time to arrange my funeral pictures before I die," another user wrote on Chinese social media platform.