China University Student Delivers Baby In Dorm While Preparing For Final Exams

A university student in central China gave birth to a "giant baby", weighing 4.5 kg, in her dormitory while she was preparing for her final exams. The woman claimed she thought she had plenty of time to visit the hospital in the morning and was not expecting the baby to arrive so soon.

The incident took place at a university in Hubei province where the third-year student unexpectedly went into labour in her room and delivered the baby in her upper bunk bed. Despite being pregnant, the student had insisted on remaining in her upper bunk bed because she found it comfortable.

She went into labour in the middle of the night, and the pungent smell of blood reportedly woke her roommate, who found the student in excruciating pain during childbirth. By the time the medical team arrived, she had already delivered the baby.

Many, including the attending physician, criticised the student's family for failing to provide adequate care for a heavily pregnant woman living in a dorm.

The young mother insisted on completing her final exams before heading to the hospital, explaining that her labour coincided with those exams.

"I didn't anticipate the baby coming so quickly... I assumed I had time and planned to visit the hospital in the morning, but labour progressed extremely fast," she said.

The 20-year-old suffered acute ripping as a result of the baby's size, which was made worse by her high-stress diet and lack of activity during pregnancy.

Following effective bleeding control and recovery confirmation, the mother and baby are currently reported to be in stable condition.

In 2024, a 36-year-old Chinese woman from Hangzhou gave birth to a boy four hours after she became aware of her pregnancy. Doctors were shocked to learn that she was 34 weeks pregnant when she went to the hospital to address her hypertension. The woman, only known by her last name, Gong, was earlier informed that she would never become a mother.