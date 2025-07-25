In Beijing, Asim Munir Faces Tough Question On Safety Of Chinese In Pakistan

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir was in for a rude surprise during his recent visit to Beijing, when China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi raised the issue of the safety and security of Chinese "personnel, projects and institutions" in Pakistan. Over the years, several Chinese nationals have been killed in a string of terror attacks in Pakistan.

Munir underscored that "brotherhood" between Beijing and Islamabad has withstood the test of time and was "solid as a rock", as he assured Yi that the Pakistani military would take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals. In October 2024, a suicide car bombing outside Karachi airport killed two Chinese engineers. Same year in March, a suicide bombing in northern Pakistan killed five Chinese workers.

This was Munir's first visit to China after the hostilities with India in May. It comes at a time when Islamabad is actively pursuing military diplomacy to bolster strategic regional partnerships and defence alliances to reposition its defence standing.

Munir reaffirmed Islamabad's deep appreciation for Beijing's consistent support toward its socio-economic development and emphasised the Pakistani military's resolve to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation with China as part of their shared vision for regional peace and prosperity.

In turn, the Chinese Foreign Minister congratulated Munir on his recent elevation to the rank of Field Marshal and reiterated Beijing's unwavering support for its "iron-clad friend and all-weather strategic partner" Pakistan. Yi stressed that Pakistan remains a diplomatic priority for China and reaffirmed Beijing's readiness to work closely with Islamabad to implement the strategic consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, further deepen the all-weather strategic cooperation between the two sides, better benefit the people of the two countries, and make due contributions to maintaining regional peace and stability.

"The two sides have always firmly supported each other on issues involving each other's core interests, and have stood together thick and thin in the face of various challenges," a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Over the years, an increasingly deepening nexus between China and Pakistan has been seen, which has had profound implications for India's security, economic aspirations, and regional standing. The Indian Army has said that China had provided live inputs to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Islamabad also used China-made equipment during the hostilities earlier this year.