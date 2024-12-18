Why Radhika Apte's Pregnancy Was Not An Accident, But Still "A Shock"

Radhika Apte fiercely guards her personal life from the limelight. But when she made an appearance on the red carpet of the BFI London Film Festival flaunting her baby bump, fans were pleasantly surprised.

Earlier this month, she welcomed a baby girl with her husband Benedict Taylor. Now, she has shared a bunch of pictures from her maternity shoot with Vogue. Speaking to the publication, Radhika revealed that even though she knew about her pregnancy from the moment she conceived, it still came as a shock to her.

"I started telling people the very next day. It's such a stupid story, really. I don't want to make it public, but let's just say it's funny how it happened - it wasn't an accident, but we also weren't trying. And it still came as a shock," she revealed.

But why was it such a shock to her? Radhika shared, "I think it's easier when people know whether they want a child or not. In our case, neither of us wanted kids, but there was this one percent curiosity about what it would be like. Then, when this happened, we wondered whether to even go ahead."

About her pregnancy photoshoot, Radhika shared that she didn't like the way she looked. "I did this photo shoot a week before giving birth," she said, adding, "Truth is, I struggled to embrace how I looked at the time. I had never seen myself put on so much weight."

Check out the photos here:

However, it was not just the weight gain during the pregnancy, it was also the physical discomfort of it all.

"My body was swollen, I had shooting pains in my pelvis, and the lack of sleep had skewed my perspective on everything," she disclosed.

The perspective changed later though. "There are new challenges, new discoveries, and a different perspective has set in. I look at these photos with much kinder eyes and feel bad for being so hard on myself. Now, I can see only beauty in these changes, and I know I will cherish these photos forever," she remarked.

Radhika Apte married British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor in 2012. The couple first met in 2011 when Radhika was in London, after which they began living together. Their wedding was initially an intimate affair, followed by an official ceremony in 2013.