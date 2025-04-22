5 OTT-Inspired Vacation Spots That Are Trending In 2025

From high-drama murder mysteries to glossy romantic escapades and sinister games with sky-high stakes, 2025's biggest OTT (Over-The-Top) hits are not just binge-worthy — they're setting the tone for this year's most in-demand travel experiences. Whether you're in it for the aesthetics, the food, or the plot-driven adrenaline rush, these destinations aren't just backdrops — they're practically characters in their own right. Think beach resorts steeped in spiritual lore, misty hills rich with folklore, and chic city streets that double as fashion runways. Here are five places made iconic by your favourite OTT series this year, and yes, you can actually go there.

Here Are 5 Bucket-List Destinations For OTT Fans:

1. Thailand's Koh Samui: The White Lotus Season 3

Photo: Unsplash

The White Lotus is back with more chaos, sharper satire, and some serious eye-candy locations. Season 3 is set in Thailand, and while the show filmed in multiple locations, including Bangkok and Phuket, it's Koh Samui that's stealing the spotlight. This island paradise, already known for its laid-back beaches and luxe resorts, plays host to the fictional White Lotus Resort, reportedly filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui. The showrunners have doubled down on Thailand's rich spiritual traditions, and it shows — from scenes shot at ancient temples to opulent beachside rituals. Travellers are now gravitating to spiritual wellness retreats and high-end villas with jungle views. Also, seeing a bump? Private Muay Thai sessions, night markets, and longtail boat tours to nearby Ang Thong Marine Park. Pro tip: Book early — post-White Lotus hype is real.

2. Nagaland, India: Paatal Lok Season 2

Photo: Unsplash

The gritty neo-noir series Paatal Lok returns in 2025, and this time, it dives deep into India's Northeast — specifically Nagaland. The second season is rooted in the region's complex socio-political fabric, with much of the action shot in Dimapur and remote hillside villages. This is the first time mainstream Indian TV has spotlighted Nagaland in such a visceral, visually arresting way. The landscape is cinematic: Mist-covered hills, dense bamboo forests, and dusty towns where time seems to pause. Cultural moments — like traditional tribal tattoos, indigenous rock music, and Naga cuisine — are front and centre. Travellers have started to look past the usual Goa-Leh-Rajasthan circuit, with Nagaland seeing a spike in offbeat tourism. Local homestays and eco-resorts near Khonoma are now booked months in advance. It's raw, real, and refreshingly un-touristy.

3. Paris, France: Emily in Paris Season 4

Paris. Photo: iStock

Yes, she's still wearing impractical heels on cobblestones. Emily in Paris returned this year with its most dramatic season yet, but it's the new neighbourhoods and luxe Parisian getaways that have fans swooning all over again. Season 4 has Emily navigating the Left Bank, with scenes filmed in Saint-Germain-des-Pres and Montparnasse, giving the city a slightly moodier, more artistic tone than in previous seasons. The Jardin du Luxembourg and Latin Quarter cafes are already seeing a spike in Instagram check-ins. But the big travel takeaway? Weekend escapes. This season features trips to Champagne and the Loire Valley, inspiring Paris-bound tourists to tack on mini wine-soaked getaways. Trend alert: Stylish countryside B&Bs over flashy hotels.

4. Seoul, South Korea: Squid Game Season 2

Seoul. Photo: Pixabay

The global phenomenon that is Squid Game returned with more psychological warfare and twisted social commentary — and this time, Seoul gets a bigger slice of screen time. While the actual games remain shrouded in secrecy, much of the new season takes place above ground, including in Itaewon and the high-rises of Gangnam. There's also a strong focus on Seoul's nightlife and underground gambling dens, giving the city a neon-drenched noir vibe that's both unsettling and visually addictive. Post-season, Seoul has seen a surge in "dark tourism" experiences — think crime-themed walking tours, immersive VR escape rooms, and even food tours featuring jjapaguri (ram-don). Airbnb hosts are leaning in, offering "Squid Game-style stays" — minus the actual life-or-death stakes.

5. Romania: Wednesday Season 2

Tim Burton's Wednesday is back, and so is Nevermore Academy — except it's not where you think. Although the show's aesthetic screams New England Gothic, the filming location is Romania, specifically around Bucharest and the historic Cantacuzino Castle in Prahova County. Season 2 adds even more visual flair with episodes shot in Transylvania's fortified churches and eerie woodlands. Tourism to Bran Castle (dubbed "Dracula's Castle") is booming again, but the real sleeper hit is Sinaia, a small town that's suddenly Gen Z's new favourite photo-op spot. Goth-core fashion and "dark academia" aesthetics are now influencing the way fans travel — think moody black outfits at heritage sites, candlelit cafe snaps, and group tours themed around the occult. Romania has never looked this cool.