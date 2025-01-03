Where Was Squid Game 2 Filmed? 3 Locations As Intense As The Show Itself

When it first aired in 2021, Squid Game captivated global audiences with its gripping narrative and sharp critique of societal inequality. Garnering accolades such as the Screen Actors Guild Award, Primetime Emmy Award, Critics' Choice Television Award, and Gotham Independent Film Award, the ground-breaking K-drama left its fans eagerly waiting for the second part, as season one had ended on a cliffhanger! At the time of its highly anticipated release, let's take a look at the fascinating filming locations that bring this dystopian drama to the screen.

Also Read: 5 Indian Hiking Trails That Will Make You Wonder Why You've Been Sitting Inside

A Brief Look Back: The Plot Of Squid Game

Squid Game masterfully transforms childhood games into deadly competitions as 456 financially desperate contestants vie for a life-changing cash prize. With its suspenseful storyline and layered social commentary, the show quickly became a cultural touchstone.

What To Expect In Squid Game 2

The second season has recently premiered on 26 December 2024, with seven gripping episodes paving the way for the series finale in 2025. The upcoming season promises a stellar mix of returning and new faces. Lee Jung-jae reprises his role as Seong Gi-hun, with Lee Byung-hun returning as the enigmatic Front Man. Fan favourites Gong Yoo and Wi Ha-jun will also make a comeback, the latter playing detective Hwang Jun-ho, who is revealed to be the Front Man's brother.

Visiting the Expo Science Park is one of the top things to do in Daejeon. Photo: Visit Korea

The season picks up where we left off-Gi-hun, sporting his striking red hair, is on the brink of confronting the Recruiter. Fueled by a desire to dismantle the games from within, he re-enters as Player 456, ready to face new trials and morally complex competitors.

Iconic Filming Locations In Squid Game 2

While much of the first season was filmed in Seoul and private studios, season 2 expands its visual scope with some breathtaking locations. Here are the standout spots:

1. Daejeon Expo Science Park

Located in the heart of Daejeon, this expansive park doubles as the backdrop for several key sets. Known for attractions like the Hanbit Tower and World Expo Memorial Museum, the park also houses elaborate replicas of the show's iconic sets. Season 2 introduces a fresh take on the infamous "maze corridors," now larger and more vibrant. The dormitory set returns with new twists, including X and O zones that will play a pivotal role in the narrative, sparking intense player conflicts.

Also Read: "Ja Simran, Ja": Shefali Shah's Solo Trip To Rishikesh Is A Reminder To Choose Yourself

2. Incheon International Airport

As South Korea's primary gateway, Incheon International Airport is not only a bustling transport hub but also a cultural destination featuring art exhibits and museums. For Squid Game 2, this iconic location becomes part of the narrative, with scenes filmed amidst real passengers.

Seongapdo Island is one of the prime shooting locations where Squid Game 2 is filmed. Photo: Instagram/RepublicofKoreaOfficial

3. Seongapdo Island

The show's notorious games unfold on a secluded island, portrayed by the crescent-shaped Seongapdo Island near Incheon. While the actual competitions are filmed in studios, the island's exteriors provide the perfect setting for the eerie isolation central to the series. Though privately owned and inaccessible to the public, its mystique adds to the allure of the show.