Where Was <i>The White Lotus</i> Season 3 Filmed? A Tour Of Thailand's Breathtaking Locations

The White Lotus has become more than a binge-watching experience. The comedy-drama has been attracting globetrotters through its scenic portrayal of pristine destinations. It all began with Season 1, which was filmed on the exotic Maui beach in Hawaii, followed by Season 2, shot on the breathtaking Sicily island in Italy. For Season 3, which premiered on February 16, the makers chose Thailand to be the ideal spot. But where exactly was The White Lotus 3 filmed? Travel enthusiasts, be all ears as we are about to spill the details.

Here Are 4 Filming Locations Of The White Lotus Season 3 In Thailand

1. Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui

Much like the previous two seasons, the primary location of The White Lotus' third instalment was at this five-star resort. This luxurious property houses lavish private villas overlooking white sand beaches, tranquil waters and scenic vistas of the Gulf of Thailand. Private dining decks, infinity pools and outdoor/indoor living spaces make the resort worth the stay.

2. Anantara Bophut

This resort is one of the three Anantara properties that The White Lotus team picked for the shoot. Anantara Bophut on Koh Samui island comprises beach settings, luxury accommodations and wellness centres.

An ornate tree-lined entrance leading to a Thai-styled lobby features in the third instalment. On par with the show's title, Anantara Bophut includes serene lotus ponds and spa gardens, designed by architect Bill Bensley.

3. Anantara Lawana

For those who still haven't watched The White Lotus, the show's third chapter has a bar scene boasting distinctive settings. It is the Singing Bird Lounge at Anantara Lawana, another elite Koh Samui resort.

Do you know this rustic treehouse-themed bar is actually tucked inside the branches of a 120-year-old tree? How magnificent! The drinking area allows guests to soak in the beauty of the sunsets as they relish a famous pre-dinner aperitif named after local birds.

4. Mai Khao Phuket Villas

Mai Khao Phuket Villas, the third Anantara resort, was used for the filming of the fictional Wellness Sanctuary and Spa. Situated in Phuket, the resort consists of suites and pool villas offering great beachside views. It is perfect for travellers seeking privacy.

Some other prominent locations include Ko Lawa Yai, Ya Nui Beach and Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park.