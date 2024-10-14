10 Bollywood-Famous Destinations That Will Make You Want To Book a Ticket Right Now

Some of these places are so stunning, they look straight out of a fairytale.

We all love a good getaway with our family and friends, right? While some jet off abroad, there are tons of breathtaking spots right here in India that often go unnoticed. Some of these places are so stunning, they look straight out of a fairytale - no wonder Bollywood is obsessed with them! From the mountains in the north to the beaches in the south, Indian filmmakers have found picture-perfect locations all over the country. And after seeing them on the big screen, it's hard not to want to visit. So let's dive into these awesome Indian spots that have made it big in the movies. Spoiler: You'll definitely be adding a few to your travel list after this.

Here are 10 Bollywood-famous destinations in India:

Udaipur

Known for its royal vibes, Udaipur has been the backdrop for countless films, from the '90s to now. Remember that dreamy wedding scene from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? Yes, that was shot in Udaipur. With serene lakes and palaces, it's no wonder this city is a favourite for filmmakers and tourists alike.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi, also known as Kashi, is deeply rooted in spirituality, making it a perfect film location for meaningful stories. Remember Masaan? Varanasi's holy ghats and the Ganges River set the mood for that one. Other hits like Dream Girl and Raanjhanaa also captured the city's magic.

Jaipur

The 'Pink City' has a way of stealing the show with its palaces, forts, and rich culture. Bollywood loves Jaipur - films like Jodhaa Akbar and Bajirao Mastani have all used its grandeur as a backdrop. Wander around, and you'll feel like you're in a movie yourself!

Manali

Tucked in Himachal Pradesh, Manali is a favourite escape for tourists and filmmakers alike. Think Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Bang Bang - all shot in Manali's snow-capped peaks and lush valleys. It's the ultimate mountain escape.

Darjeeling

Darjeeling, with its tea gardens, toy train and stunning hills, has charmed Bollywood since the '60s. You might recognise it from Barfi, but it's been a star for decades, appearing in many more films over the years. The city's old-world charm is just hard to resist.

Leh-Ladakh

Ladakh's surreal landscapes have been immortalised in movies like 3 Idiots and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. With its rugged terrain and sparkling lakes, it's a dream for adventure lovers and filmmakers alike. Bonus: You can relive your favourite scenes while trekking here!

Ooty

Nestled in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri Hills, Ooty's natural beauty makes it a hit with movie directors. Countless films have been shot here, and its serene vibe is a refreshing change from the city's chaos. If you love scenic views and cooler climes, Ooty is a must-visit.

Goa

Goa's beaches and vibrant vibe make it the go-to spot for fun, carefree scenes in Bollywood. Dil Chahta Hai made Goa iconic, and it's still the ultimate destination for a chill beach vacation with a side of film nostalgia. It's the perfect mix of fun and relaxation.

Ramoji Film City

Located in Hyderabad, Ramoji Film City is like a film lover's Disneyland. It's one of the biggest film cities in the world, home to over 500 sets, and has been used in massive productions like Robot, Lingaa, and Bahubali. Tour this spot, and you'll feel like you've stepped into a movie set!

Mumbai

Mumbai is Bollywood's beating heart, and it's where most of the magic happens. From Film City, where countless blockbuster scenes come to life, to iconic spots like Marine Drive and Lonavala, which you'll recognise from all the emotional scenes, it's all here. When in Mumbai, don't forget to soak up these must-see filming locations.

Seen these spots in Bollywood films? Time to pack your bags and visit them for real!