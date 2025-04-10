All About Longwa: Nagaland's Unique Village Which Lies In Two Countries

Picture this: you are walking into a home where the bedroom is situated in India and the kitchen lies in Myanmar. Confusing much? Well, such a place actually exists in Nagaland's Longwa village. Located a few kilometres away from Moh town, this quaint hamlet nestles between the international borders of India and Myanmar. Recently, travel vlogger @ar_akshay_jangid visited this unique village and documented his experience on Instagram. Trust us, one look at the video and you would be willing to pack your bags and jet off to the location right away.

The clip offers a glimpse of the rustic-looking house with carved elements and motifs on the walls. The house, which blurs the borders between India and Myanmar, belongs to the Angh aka King. Angh oversees 35 villages in Myanmar and 3 villages in India. The flags of the two countries are attached to the fence as well. Upon entering Angh's residence, we see both the Myanmar-side kitchen and the India-side dining area. Do you know that the villagers here have dual citizenship? It means they can work in both countries. How convenient is that? Additionally, the children here also go to schools on either side of the border.

More About Longwa Village

The village is inhabited by the Konyak Tribe. They are considered to be India's last headhunters. After head-hunting was outlawed in the village, the residents resorted to preserving their cultural heritage and identity through activities like music, storytelling and traditional crafts. Every year, Longwa Village hosts the Aoleang Festival, celebrating the harvest season. Expect to witness vibrant dance and singing performances, alongside grand feasts, if you visit here during this time.

Things To Do

Visit The Viewpoint: There is an unnamed viewpoint which is said to be the highest point in Longwa. You can soak in the beauty of the Myanmar hills from here.

Explore Gunmakers' Factory: After headhunting was banned, some of the villagers resorted to gun-making. You can visit the factory and witness how these local weapons are made.

Shop Handicrafts: Since the Konyak Tribe is great at making handicraft items, you can purchase items like statues, beaded jewellery and other souvenirs.

How To Reach

By Air: The nearest major airport to Longwa village is Dibrugarh in Assam. From Dibrugarh, you can travel by road to Mon town in Nagaland. The drive takes around 4 hours.

You can also fly to Jorhat Airport. From Jorhat, the road journey to Mon takes over 5 hours.

By Train: The closest railway stations to Longwa are Simaluguri and Dibrugarh, both in Assam. From these stations, you can hire a taxi or take a bus to Mon town in Nagaland. The road journey from Sibsagar to Mon takes about 5-6 hours.

By Road: From Sibsagar to Mon, Shared taxis and buses take approximately 5-6 hours.

From Mon to Longwa village: Shared taxis depart from Mon to Longwa village early in the morning. The distance is about 42 km, and the journey takes around 90 minutes.