8 Incredible Treks In Northeast India That Feel Almost Unreal

When it comes to trekking in India, the Northeast India doesn't always get top billing — and honestly, that's wild. This part of the country is loaded with trails that'll blow your mind, minus the crowds. Think misty valleys in Nagaland, root bridges deep in Meghalaya's forests, and sunrise views over the Himalayas in Sikkim. Whether you're in it for the challenge, the solitude, or just want to unplug for a bit, the region serves serious main-character energy. From Japfu Peak to Goecha La, here are the most incredible treks in Northeast India that need to be on your radar this year.

Here Are 8 Must-Do Treks In Northeast India:

1. Dzukou Valley, Nagaland

Dzukou Valley. Photo: iStock

Difficulty: Easy to Moderate

Distance: 17 km round trip

Perched on the border of Nagaland and Manipur, Dzukou Valley is what you'd get if a postcard and a Bob Ross painting had a baby. The trek starts from either Viswema or Jakhama village and takes you through rolling meadows, bamboo groves, and flower-filled valleys that look straight-up surreal. During the monsoon, the entire landscape bursts into shades of green and is dotted with the rare Dzukou lily. Bonus: It's not too demanding, which makes it a sweet pick for beginners.

2. Nongriat, Meghalaya

Nongriat. Photo: iStock

Difficulty: Moderate

Distance: 6 km one way

This one's less of a trek and more of a leg workout you'll feel for days. To reach Nongriat, you'll need to conquer roughly 3,000 steep stone steps starting from Tyrna village. Sounds brutal, but waiting at the end is the iconic double-decker living root bridge — handmade over centuries by the Khasi tribe. Add natural swimming pools and remote homestays to the mix, and you've got yourself an off-grid gem. Pro tip: Pack light and wear sturdy shoes. Your knees will thank you later.

3. Goecha La, Sikkim

Difficulty: Hard

Distance: 90 km round trip

Let's be real — this one's not for the faint-hearted. But if you're in decent shape and up for a challenge, the 90-km Goecha La trek rewards you with a close-up of Mt. Kanchenjunga that's nothing short of majestic. Along the way, you'll pass through thick forests, alpine meadows, and glacial rivers. Sunrise at Dzongri Top is the stuff of dreams. Just make sure to acclimatise properly because altitude sickness is no joke here.

4. Sandakphu, West Bengal

Sandakphu. Photo: iStock

Difficulty: Moderate

Distance: 52 km round trip

Imagine waking up to views of Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, and Makalu — all at once. That's the kind of flex Sandakphu offers. This trail straddles the Indo-Nepal border and has you walking through scenic villages, pine forests, and rhododendron fields. The route is well-marked and even has tea houses along the way, so you can sip on chai while watching the sun dip behind the Himalayas. It's that good.

5. Barsey Rhododendron Trek, Sikkim

Barsey. Photo: iStock

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 4 km one way

If you're into wildflowers, Barsey should be high on your hit list. This lesser-known trek in West Sikkim is famous for its rhododendron sanctuary, which lights up in pinks, purples, and reds from March to May. The trail itself is short and beginner-friendly, making it perfect for a long weekend escape. Keep your eyes peeled for red pandas — they've been spotted here more than once.

6. Japfu Peak, Nagaland

Difficulty: Moderate

Distance: 10 km round trip

Located near Kohima, Japfu Peak is the second-highest in Nagaland and a total stunner during spring. The trail cuts through lush forests and, if timed right, you'll catch the world's tallest rhododendron tree in full bloom. It's a moderately challenging hike, but reaching the top feels like stepping into another world-misty, quiet, and weirdly calming. Don't forget to look down once you're up there; the Dzukou Valley views are unreal.

7. Trans Bhutan Trail (via Arunachal border)

Bhutan. Photo: iStock

Difficulty: Moderate to Hard (depending on the section)

Distance: Varies by segment; can be customised (full trail 403 km)

Okay, this one's a bit of a wild card. While technically based in Bhutan, the ancient Trans Bhutan Trail comes close enough to the Arunachal border to deserve a mention. Recently reopened after 60 years, it's not just about scenic views — it's a full-on cultural journey. The sections closest to Northeast India offer access to hidden monasteries, lush forests, and centuries-old footpaths once used by monks and messengers. If you're looking for something offbeat with a side of history, this one hits the mark.

8. Seven Lakes Trek, Arunachal Pradesh

Difficulty: Hard

Distance: 50-60 km (multi-day)

Barely anyone talks about this trek, which is honestly baffling. Nestled in the Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, the Seven Lakes Trek is as remote as it gets. It's a demanding trail that takes you through high-altitude lakes, each more stunning than the last. Since tourism is minimal here, the vibe is raw, untouched, and completely wild. You'll need permits and a good guide, but what you get in return is pure, alpine magic.