5 Stunning Destinations In Northeast India For The Upcoming Summer Break

If the summer heat is already getting on your nerves, maybe it's time to swap the sweaty city chaos for cool mountain air, misty valleys, and lush green escapes. Northeast India is packed with breathtaking landscapes, charming hill towns, and offbeat gems perfect for a summer retreat. This part of the country is still largely untouched, with some of the most underrated travel destinations, which means fewer crowds, unspoiled landscapes, and an authenticity that's hard to find elsewhere. From rolling tea estates to crystal-clear rivers, these summer getaways in Northeast India promise the kind of experiences that should be on your travel radar this year.

Here Are Top 5 Summer Getaways In Northeast India:

1. Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong, often called the 'Scotland of the East', is the kind of place that feels straight out of a dreamy postcard. With pine-covered hills, gushing waterfalls, and a laid-back vibe, it's an absolute treat in summer. The weather? Perfect. The food? Delicious. The views? Unreal. Take a walk around Ward's Lake, grab a plate of steaming momos at a local cafe, and drive up to Laitlum Canyons for some jaw-dropping scenery. If you love music, you're in for a treat — Shillong's live music scene is one of the best in the country. And don't miss the short drive to the magical Krang Suri Waterfalls, where the turquoise water looks too pretty to be real.

Tawang. Photo: iStock

2. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

If you're after mountain views that'll leave you speechless, Tawang should be on your list. This remote yet stunning town in Arunachal Pradesh sits at an altitude of over 10,000 feet and is surrounded by snow-capped peaks, high-altitude lakes, and serene monasteries. The biggest draw? The iconic Tawang Monastery, one of the largest in India, offering surreal views and a deep sense of calm. Sela Pass, with its mist-covered roads and frozen lake, feels like something out of a dream. The best part? Tawang remains blissfully untouched by mass tourism, so you can soak in the beauty without the crowds.

3. Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Think rolling green hills, lush rice fields, and a refreshing lack of tourist traps — that's Ziro Valley for you. Home to the Apatani tribe, this UNESCO-nominated heritage site is a paradise for those who love nature, culture, and a bit of quiet. The valley is dotted with hiking trails, and the best way to experience it is by walking through the villages, chatting with the friendly locals, and just slowing down. Ziro is also famous for its home-brewed rice beer — perfect for cooling off after a long day of wandering. If you're visiting in September, the Ziro Music Festival is a must-attend, but even in summer, the valley is a dream.

Majuli. Photo: iStock

4. Majuli, Assam

If you're looking for a summer destination that's truly unique, Majuli is where you should be headed. This river island in Assam, floating in the middle of the Brahmaputra, is as scenic as it is culturally rich. It's known for its traditional satras (Vaishnavite monasteries), vibrant festivals, and a relaxed, slow-paced vibe that makes you want to stay forever. Rent a bicycle and ride through the island's picturesque villages, where you'll find bamboo huts, lush greenery, and some of the warmest locals you'll ever meet. Sunset by the river? Absolutely magical. And don't leave without trying the local Assamese thali — it's a feast you won't forget.

5. Pelling, Sikkim

Pelling might not be as famous as Gangtok, but that's exactly what makes it special. It's peaceful, charming, and boasts some of the best views of the Kanchenjunga range. Whether you're into monasteries, lakes, or just sipping chai with a view, this little hill town has something for everyone. Visit the ancient Pemayangtse Monastery, take a short trek to Rabdentse Ruins, and make a stop at Khecheopalri Lake — a sacred lake believed to fulfill wishes. If you're up for some adventure, the nearby Singshore Bridge, one of the highest suspension bridges in Asia, is worth the thrill. And let's be honest — waking up to a golden sunrise over Kanchenjunga? Unbeatable.