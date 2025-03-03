Oberoi Group Set To Launch Two New Luxury Resorts In Rishikesh. Details Inside

Oberoi Group hospitality firm EIH Ltd on Monday announced two new resorts in Rishikesh in partnership with the Ladhani Group as part of its expansion plans. The company, which owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Oberoi and Trident brands, said the first property will be an 80-key luxury Oberoi Resort that will carry the 'vilas' name as part of its branding.

The second will be a distinctive 120-key five-star hotel with the Trident branding. Both hotels will be managed by EIH Ltd, the Oberoi Group's flagship company, it said in a regulatory filing. With planning already underway, construction of the two resorts in Rishikesh is expected to begin in early 2026, it added.

World renowned architect Bill Bensley has been entrusted with designing these properties, blending luxury with the natural beauty and spiritual essence of Rishikesh, the company said.

The two resorts in Rishikesh are in addition to the 19 properties previously announced as part of the company's ambitious growth strategy, which includes 16 hotels, two luxury boats, and a Nile cruiser to be completed by 2029, it added.

"These two resorts reflect our unwavering commitment to expanding our presence in remarkable destinations. In partnership with The Ladhani Group, we are set to create a distinctive experience in Rishikesh...," Oberoi Group Executive Chairman Arjun Oberoi said.

Ladhani Group & SLMG Beverages Pvt Ltd Chairman SN Ladhani,"With the Oberoi Group's legendary expertise in hospitality and Bill Bensley's visionary design, we are confident that the two resorts will set new benchmarks in luxury hospitality." Rishikesh is a destination of immense cultural and natural significance, and the group is committed to developing resorts that celebrate its beauty while offering guests world-class experiences, he added.

Oberoi Group CEO & MD Vikram Oberoi said, "As we continue to expand, our goal remains to create extraordinary hotels with strong financial performance in both city and leisure destinations that blend the very best in luxury, culture and heritage with personalised service that is distinctively Oberoi." EIH Ltd had posted its highest-ever Q3 performance with standalone revenue at Rs 722 crore and consolidated revenue at Rs 831 crore.

