32-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead by Lover In Rishikesh: Cops

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her partner at her home in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, police said on Sunday.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said that the woman was identified as Preeti Rawat (32), working as an assistant at AIIMS hospital. The incident occurred late Saturday night.

During the investigation, police found that Preeti, who lived alone in a rented house in the Shivaji Nagar area after her divorce, had met Suresh Gupta in Rishikesh a few years ago. They soon got into a relationship. Following this, Gupta filed for a divorce, four months ago, from his wife in a bid to marry Preeti.

However, Preeti's family asked him to buy a house in Rishikesh before marriage. For this, he sold all his ancestral property in Laksar, Haridwar for Rs 35 lakh and was looking for a house in Rishikesh.

However, he couldn't find anything suitable, which led to frequent conflicts between him and Preeti, the SSP said.

He said that prima facie it appears that Gupta killed Preeti because he was depressed stemming from his inability to obtain a divorce from his wife to marry Preeti and his failure to buy a house in Rishikesh even after selling all his property.

Based on Preeti's family's complaint, a case has been registered against Gupta under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Rishikesh Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

