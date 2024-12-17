Navi Mumbai Metro Bags Triple ISO Certifications In Its First Year Of Service

The certifications were awarded by the British Standards Institution through Maha Metro.

The Navi Mumbai Metro, which started operations in November 2023, has been awarded three globally recognized ISO certifications for quality, environment and safety standards, the Maharashtra government's planning agency CIDCO said on Monday. Operated by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha Metro), the (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001) certifications have been received within its very first year of operations, said the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which has implemented the project.

These certifications validate the metro's commitment to maintaining world-class standards in quality management, environmental responsibility, and occupational health and safety, an official release by CIDCO said.

This significant milestone marks Navi Mumbai Metro as the only metro line in Maharashtra to receive all three ISO certifications within its very first year of operations. The certifications were awarded by the British Standards Institution (BSI) through Maha Metro, said the release.

Shantanu Goel, Joint Managing Director of CIDCO, received the certificates on behalf of the organization.

"This achievement underscores CIDCO's dedication to providing world-class metro services while prioritizing quality, sustainability, and safety. It reaffirms CIDCO's leadership in urban development and infrastructure," said Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.

A CIDCO spokesperson said, "The ISO certifications reinforce our commitment to providing world-class metro services while prioritizing quality, sustainability, and safety. We are proud to contribute to Navi Mumbai's journey towards becoming a smart, modern city with cutting-edge infrastructure." With this milestone, CIDCO has taken a decisive step toward modernizing urban mobility and setting a global standard for excellence in metro rail services, said the spokesperson.

Services on the 11-km-long Belapur-Pendhar corridor, phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai Metro project, started on November 17 last year. The corridor connects Belapur CBD, Taloja MIDC and CIDCO's housing complexes in Kharghar.

