Mumbai Could Soon Get India's First Seven-Star Floating Hotel Near Nariman Point

Mumbai could soon be home to one of the most luxurious and unique hospitality projects the country has ever seen. The ambitious waterfront redevelopment project at Cuffe Parade has crossed an important milestone after the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) recommended it for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance.

The proposal submitted by Rashmi Developments Private Limited aims to completely reimagine a part of Mumbai's waterfront by creating a premium marina complex that serves both tourists and residents. The idea is to make better use of Mumbai's long coastline while also offering an alternative to the city's overcrowded roads and packed local trains. According to Hindustan Times, water transport is expected to play a major role in the project, making travel faster for some commuters while also creating a brand-new attraction for visitors.

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A Seven-Star Floating Hotel

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The highlight of the proposal is undoubtedly the spectacular seven-star floating hotel. This luxury property is planned to be anchored nearly two nautical miles off Nariman Point, giving guests breathtaking views of Mumbai's skyline and the Arabian Sea.

The floating hotel is expected to feature nearly 520 luxurious rooms, a massive 1,530-seat theatre, several fine-dining restaurants, luxury lounges, entertainment spaces, and premium hospitality services. Arriving at the hotel by speedboats, helicopters, or seaplanes could make checking-in feel like an adventure.

The marina is planned as a vibrant lifestyle destination. Plans include a modern yacht club, executive lounges, conference facilities for business events, art galleries, exhibition spaces, cafés, restaurants, premium shopping outlets, and a pier with berthing facilities, Hindustan Times reported. The proposal also includes a helipad, along with dedicated areas for seaplanes and future Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft.

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More Than Just A Luxury Project

The proposal aims to encourage water-based transportation as an alternative way to travel across the city. By improving inland water transport, the project will help reduce pressure on roads. At the same time, the development is expected to boost tourism by giving visitors a completely new way to experience Mumbai's famous coastline.

Plans include constructing an eight-storey building with two basement levels and six upper floors, covering a total built-up area of around 35,000 square metres. Since the construction exceeds the 20,000-square-metre limit, it cannot move forward without detailed environmental scrutiny. According to the Hindustan Times, the project will require Environmental Clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority as well as approvals under the Coastal Regulation Zone rules.