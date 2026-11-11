Kedarnath Temple Closes For Winter. Here's How You Can Still Have Baba Kedar's <i>Darshan</i>

High in the Garhwal Himalayas, surrounded by towering snow-covered peaks and the rugged landscape of Uttarakhand, Kedarnath is more than just a destination. For millions of devotees, the journey to this holy mountain shrine is a deeply spiritual experience, combining faith and adventure.

Located at an altitude of around 3,583 metres, Kedarnath is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva and one of the four major pilgrimage sites of Uttarakhand's Char Dham yatra.

The pilgrimage season is also linked to the changing climate conditions. With winter bringing heavy snowfall and extreme conditions, Kedarnath closes for nearly six months. The 2026 season began on April 22 and came to an end on November 11, on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj.

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The final day at the shrine was marked by elaborate religious rituals. Preparations began in the early hours, followed by Vedic chanting, prayers and devotional ceremonies. Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the final moments before the temple entered its winter phase, with the atmosphere reverberating with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bam Bam Bhole'.

The occasion also marked the traditional transition of Baba Kedar. After the temple's official darshan window closed at 8:30 am, the Panchmukhi Utsav Doli, carrying the ceremonial representation of Lord Kedarnath, began its journey towards Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath in Rudraprayag.

The procession is scheduled to reach Ukhimath on November 13.

This means the spiritual connection with Kedarnath does not end when the mountain temple closes. Devotees who could not make the journey this year can seek Baba Kedar's blessings at Omkareshwar Temple, the deity's winter abode.

For travellers planning a Kedarnath visit, the winter closure is just a pause in one of India's most extraordinary pilgrimage journeys. The Himalayan shrine will remain inaccessible through the harsh winter months before welcoming devotees again in the next pilgrimage season, when the doors reopen in 2027.