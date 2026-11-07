Ayodhya-Janakpur Train Completes Trial Run Linking India-Nepal Ramayana Destinations

A new rail link could soon make it easier for pilgrims to travel between two destinations at the heart of the Ramayana tradition. India has conducted a trial run for the proposed Ayodhya-Janakpur railway service. It is a step towards a direct connection between Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Janakpur in Nepal.

The development was shared by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a meeting with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah in Kathmandu on Thursday, reported ANI.

The proposed service is expected to strengthen religious tourism while making travel between the two neighbouring countries more convenient.

Connecting Ayodhya To Janakpur

The proposed route brings together Ayodhya, associated with Lord Ram, and Janakpur, regarded as the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

Both destinations already attract pilgrims from India, Nepal and other parts of South Asia. A railway connection between them could allow travellers to combine the two cities as part of a single religious and cultural journey.

What The Proposed Train Could Mean For Travellers

The biggest advantage would be easier cross-border access for pilgrims. Instead of planning separate journeys to reach the two destinations, travellers could potentially use a dedicated rail service connecting them.

The route could also encourage longer stays and greater tourist spending in both destinations, benefiting local hotels, restaurants, transport operators, handicraft businesses and other tourism-related services.

Beyond pilgrimage, the railway could promote cultural exchanges between communities on either side of the India-Nepal border.

When Can Travellers Take The Train?

While the trial run marks an important step, regular passenger services have not yet begun.

Further details, including the final launch date, schedule, fares, immigration procedures and passenger arrangements, are expected to be announced once the necessary preparations are completed.

Once operationalised, the Ayodhya-Janapur connection could become more than just another cross-border train. For pilgrims, it could create a much simpler way to visit two destinations that have long been connected by faith, mythology and the Ramayana.