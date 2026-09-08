Why Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, And Virat Kohli Visited Neem Karoli Baba's Kainchi Dham

Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj Ji. The film is enjoying a strong run at the box office and has crossed the Rs 120 crore mark in India.

While a high-grossing film on the spiritual figure is a relatively new phenomenon, the faith and following of Neem Karoli Baba run deep. Several devotees travel to his ashrams to learn more about his teachings and express their devotion. These followers include not only Indians but also many foreigners, including renowned figures such as Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, and Larry Page.

Also Read: From Amritsar To Patna Sahib, Iconic Gurudwaras To Visit In India

Steve Jobs' Spiritual Pilgrimage

The Apple co-founder was just 19 when he visited Neem Karoli Baba's ashram. He spent months travelling barefoot through India in 1974, searching for a spiritual teacher he ultimately never met. Walter Isaacson's authorised biography notes that Jobs' visit to Neem Karoli Baba's ashram helped shape the philosophy behind one of the world's most iconic companies.

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Mark Zuckerberg Follows Steve Jobs' Footsteps

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited the ashram in 2015, seeking clarity during a challenging phase while running Facebook. Zuckerberg had reportedly been advised by Jobs to visit the temple. He later spoke about the trip to India and how it helped him reconnect with Facebook's original purpose.

Larry Page And Jeffrey Skoll Also Visited The Ashram

Google co-founder Larry Page, eBay co-founder Jeffrey Skoll and Dr Larry Brilliant have also made the pilgrimage to Kainchi Dham Ashram.

"Everybody in the world wants to go and see this place," said Larry Brilliant, a doctor who once lived at the ashram and later became head of Google's philanthropy division. "It's a combination of Eat Pray Love, know thyself and change the world."

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor-producer Anushka Sharma visited the ashram in Uttarakhand in November 2022. The couple experienced the peace and unconditional love associated with Neem Karoli Baba's teachings.

What Attracts Influential People To Kainchi Dham?

Kainchi Dham Temple attracts devotees and travellers from across India and abroad. Many visitors return repeatedly, while others come for the first time after hearing about the ashram through word of mouth, personal experiences and social media.

People visit Kainchi Dham to connect with the teachings and legacy of Neem Karoli Baba. Many devotees describe the atmosphere as utterly peaceful, spiritually uplifting, and high on positive energies, making it a place of reflection, clarity and devotion.

How To Reach Neem Karoli Baba Ashram Kainchi Dham

Kainchi Dham is a serene mountain ashram located in the Kumaon Hills of Uttarakhand. The ashram is situated about 38 km from Nainital.

Kainchi Dham is not currently inviting visitors for overnight satsangs. The ashram also does not maintain a public telephone number or email address.

How To Reach

By Road

Kainchi Dham is well connected by road to Nainital (around 17 km away), as well as Haldwani and Kathgodam. The drive offers scenic views of the surrounding hills and forests.

By Train

Kathgodam is the nearest railway station and is well connected to several major Indian cities. From the station, visitors can hire taxis or use local transport services to reach the ashram.

By Air

The nearest airport is Pantnagar Airport, located about 65 km away. From there, travellers can hire a cab to reach Kainchi Dham.

Best Time Of The Year To Visit

The best time to visit Kainchi Dham is during summer (March to June) and autumn (September to November), when the weather is pleasant. It is advisable to avoid the monsoon season (July and August), as heavy rainfall can make travel difficult.

The annual Bhandara, held in June, attracts thousands of devotees and is considered one of the most significant events at the ashram.

Also Read: Your Guide To Nidhivan: The Sacred Vrindavan Grove Where Entry Is Banned After Dark

Temple Timings

Neem Karoli Baba Ashram generally opens early in the morning and closes in the evening after the final prayers. Timings may vary depending on the season, so visitors are advised to check the latest schedule before planning their visit.