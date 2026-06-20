Traveller's Guide To Isha Yoga Centre: How To Reach, What To See, Experience And Learn

With International Yoga Day, celebrated annually on June 21, just around the corner, places deeply connected to the ancient practice are witnessing increased interest among travellers and wellness seekers. Isha Yoga Centre is one such destination. Nestled in the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains near Coimbatore, it offers a blend of spirituality, meditation, yoga, wellness, and nature. If you are planning a visit, here is a quick guide.

About Isha Yoga Centre

Located about 30 km from Coimbatore, the centre offers all four major paths of yoga: Gnana, Karma, Kriya and Bhakti. Visitors from around the world come here in search of inner well-being and spiritual growth.

How To Reach Isha Yoga Centre​​​​​?

The Isha Yoga Centre is located near Coimbatore, which is well connected by air, rail and road. Regular flights operate from major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. From Coimbatore, visitors can take direct buses or taxis, or use the Yoga Centre's 24-hour travel desk to arrange transportation.

Photo Credit: Pexels

What To See And Experience

The main attractions include the iconic 112-foot Adiyogi statue, the Dhyanalinga meditation space, the Linga Bhairavi temple, the Yogeshwara Linga, the Kalabhairava shrine, the Teerthakunds, the Nandi statue and the Spanda Hall.

Visitors can also participate in experiences and events such as Nada Aradhana, Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, Yoga Sandhya, Pancha Bhuta Kriya, Purnima Abhishekam, the Linga Bhairavi Procession and the Yaksha cultural festival.

Photo Credit: isha.sadhguru.org

What Can You Learn

Visitors can join free daily yoga sessions and learn practices such as Aumkar Meditation, Upa Yoga and Isha Kriya. Longer programmes include Inner Engineering, Hatha Yoga courses, Sadhanapad, and Hatha Yoga Teacher Training.

Photo Credit: isha.sadhguru.org

How To Volunteer

Upon completing Inner Engineering, visitors can volunteer at the centre and contribute to social, environmental and community initiatives while experiencing its unique atmosphere.

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What To Eat

For dining, Pepper Vine Eatery and Velliangiri Unavagam are available. They serve snacks, beverages and South Indian meals.

Where To Stay

Accommodation options include Isha Cottages and the Nalanda Conference Centre. Advance booking is recommended, especially during peak seasons and major events.

What To Shop

The Isha Life Store offers wellness products, yoga accessories, handcrafted items, books, clothing and traditional Indian crafts.

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Healing And Wellness

The Isha Rejuvenation Centre offers holistic wellness programmes that combine yogic practices, Ayurveda, Siddha therapies, massages, dietary guidance and rejuvenation treatments to promote physical and mental well-being.