Global Wellness Day 2026: Restorative Retreats In India For A Relaxing Escape

In a fast-paced world where everyday routines often leave little room for pause, Global Wellness Day offers a meaningful opportunity to slow down and reconnect with oneself. Increasingly, travellers are seeking experiences that go beyond leisure, prioritising wellbeing, balance, and mindful living. From immersive naturopathy programmes to curated spa therapies and deeply personalised healing journeys, India's wellness landscape offers diverse options for a restorative escape. Whether you are planning a dedicated retreat or a short rejuvenating break, these destinations combine natural surroundings, expert-led therapies, and holistic care designed to leave you feeling refreshed and rebalanced.

Kshemavana Naturopathy And Yoga Centre, Bengaluru

Spread across 23 acres of reforested land, Kshemavana, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, offers a serene environment focused on long-term wellbeing. The centre is built around the philosophy of fostering lifestyle transformation through naturopathy, yoga, and drugless therapies.

Guests can expect personalised wellness programmes designed to address individual health concerns while promoting sustainable habits. Surrounded by greenery, the property provides a calm, nature-centric setting that encourages rest and reflection. Guided by multiple streams of holistic healing, Kshemavana aims to restore balance to the body, mind and spirit, making it a thoughtful choice for those looking to adopt a more mindful approach to health.

Maharishi Ayurveda Retreat, Rishikesh

Situated in Tapovan, widely known as the 'valley of saints', the Maharishi Ayurveda Boutique Wellness Retreat offers an immersive experience rooted in traditional Ayurvedic practices. Designed in accordance with Vastu principles, the retreat aligns closely with natural energies, creating a calming and harmonious atmosphere.

Known for its authenticity, the retreat places strong emphasis on purity and consistency across treatments, therapies, medicines, diet, and daily routines. Guests can take part in structured programmes aimed at detoxification, rejuvenation, and long-term balance. With its focus on classical Ayurveda and mindful living, the retreat continues to attract those seeking a deeply traditional wellness experience.

Six Senses Vana, Dehradun

Nestled within the tranquil sal forests of Dehradun, Six Senses Vana offers highly personalised wellness journeys designed to support individuals through different stages of life. With a strong focus on holistic healing, the retreat combines Ayurveda, yoga, meditation, Tibetan medicine, and natural therapies to create tailored programmes that address specific wellbeing needs.

One of its key offerings, the Embrace Your Cycle programme, is designed for women experiencing hormonal imbalances, irregular cycles, PCOS, and other lifestyle-related concerns. The programme integrates targeted yoga practices, breathwork, meditation, Ayurvedic therapies, Tibetan healing treatments, and detox techniques, all aimed at restoring hormonal balance and improving overall vitality.

For those navigating menopause, the Mindful Menopause Journey provides a structured and supportive approach. Recognising the importance of maternal care, the retreat also offers specialised Ayurvedic pre-natal and post-natal programmes.

CHI, The Spa - Shangri-La Bengaluru

For a shorter yet enriching wellness escape, Shangri-La Bengaluru's CHI, The Spa is presenting a limited-time curated experience from 25 May to 29 June, in collaboration with CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu. The programme introduces guests to traditional Filipino healing practices in a contemporary setting.

At the centre of this experience is Philippine Hilot, a traditional therapy that uses warm banana leaves and virgin coconut oil to identify areas of imbalance and tension. The treatment works through focused massage techniques to restore harmony within the body. Guests can also opt for the Philippine Hilot with Ventosa, a two-hour session that combines Hilot massage with suction-based Ventosa therapy. Enriched with lemongrass-infused coconut oil, the treatment is designed to aid detoxification, improve circulation, and relieve muscular tension.

With their emphasis on holistic care, personalised programmes, and time-tested healing traditions, these wellness destinations provide an inviting opportunity to pause, reset, and return to daily life with renewed energy.