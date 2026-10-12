Inspired By Alia Bhatt's Spain Girls' Trip? Here's How To Plan A Similar Getaway In 2026

Mallorca is a popular destination among travellers for its sun-soaked beaches, charming Mediterranean architecture and slow life. The Spanish island served as the backdrop for Alia Bhatt's getaway with her girl gang. The actor shared glimpses of her holiday in an Instagram post on Friday.

The opening frame featured a group selfie including Alia, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and their other close friends. A video captured the actor enjoying a boat ride, while the other pictures offered glimpses of her time with her girl gang. The carousel also showed Mallorca's picturesque streets and landscapes, followed by a photograph of the group sitting down to enjoy a feast.

The rest of the post focused on the relaxed side of the getaway. The friends were seen making the most of their time together away from their hectic schedules. Alia captioned the post, “Our Jee le zara.”

If Alia Bhatt's girls' getaway inspired you to plan a similar escape with your own girl gang, here's how you can retrace her steps in Mallorca.

1. Book a private villa

Alia Bhatt and her friends ditched the conventional hotel for Moritz Luxe Residence, a private villa. The exclusive stay offered the group greater privacy along with personalised services, including a private chef and butler. They were also offered chauffeured transfers and a private yacht charter to explore the island. You can also stay at Moritz Luxe Residence for a similar experience.

Photo Credit: Moritz Luxe Residence

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2. Set sail on a Mediterranean boat trip

A boat ride was one of the experiences Alia shared from her Mallorca holiday. To recreate that moment, book a boat or yacht trip with your friends and spend a few hours taking in the island's coastline.

3. Explore Mallorca's streets

Alia's holiday carousel also featured glimpses of Mallorca's streets and landscapes. Set aside a day to explore the island on foot and wander through narrow lanes. You can also browse local boutiques and stop at cute cafes for food.

Photo Credit: Pexels

4. Plan a long lunch with friends

One of the pictures from Alia's trip showed the group sitting down for a feast. For your own getaway, plan a long lunch or dinner where everyone can share dishes and sample local flavours. Try tapas, fresh seafood, seasonal produce and ensaimada, Mallorca's traditional spiral-shaped pastry.

5. Make time for a beach day

Mallorca's beaches and secluded coves are perfect for that slow day in your itinerary. Pick a beach, carry your sunscreen and spend the day swimming, reading, chatting or simply enjoying the scenery with your friends.

Photo Credit: Pexels

6. End the day with sunset views

Leave some room in the itinerary for unplanned moments. Watch the sunset from a waterfront terrace, enjoy drinks with your friends or return to your villa for a relaxed evening.

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Mallorca offers plenty of opportunities for city walks, coastal outings and leisurely meals. You can adjust the pace according to your preference.