Indians Flying Home For Diwali Face Soaring International And Domestic Airfares, Over 300%

For many Indians living away from home, whether in another city, state or country, travelling home for Diwali is an annual ritual. This year, however, that homecoming may come at a steep price, with domestic and international airfares surging ahead of the festive season.

Soaring Fares For International Flights

According to a September 20 report by Gulf News, flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to Delhi on November 5 are currently showing significantly higher fares.

Dubai to Delhi

IndiGo: From Dh1,214

Air India: From Dh1,115

Air India Express: From Dh1,181

SpiceJet: From Dh1,013

Sharjah to Delhi

IndiGo: From Dh1,034

Air India: From Dh1,695

Air India Express: From Dh1,883

SpiceJet: From Dh2,064.80

Abu Dhabi to Delhi

IndiGo: From Dh1,245

Air India: From Dh1,435

Air India Express: From Dh1,243.13

Global Crude Oil Prices

One of the biggest factors contributing to expensive flights in September is the rise in global crude oil prices due to fresh tensions between the United States and Iran.

Several major airline executives in the US, including those from United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, have said they are reducing the number of flights planned for the holiday season and may increase fares to offset higher fuel costs, reported Business Insider.

Soaring Fares For Domestic Flights

Flying within India ahead of Diwali can be more expensive than usual.

In a recent X post, a user wrote, "I swear Delhi-Bangalore used to be around Rs 13K for a Diwali round trip just 2 years ago. Now it's easily Rs 20K+. What happened to flight prices?"

The post quickly went viral, prompting several users to weigh in on the issue.

"Check the crude prices," one user commented.

Another wrote, "The main reason for flight price increases is due to inflated fuel prices, and companies are trying to recover the losses during the US-Iran war."

"What happened to flight price standardisation?" asked another.

One X user remarked, "They are extracting money out of our emotions of going home."

Another opined, "Once it goes up never comes down... because demand is never-ending."

Flight Prices Soar Over 300%

As per Moneycontrol, Kolkata-Deoghar fares, which are usually around Rs 2,800, have climbed to Rs 12,500 during the Durga Puja period. This marks an increase of around 340%.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Impact Of Fuel Prices On Domestic Flights

In September, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), the fuel used by commercial aircraft, was increased by Rs 6.28 per litre, or 5.46 per cent, taking the rate from Rs 115 per litre to Rs 121.28 per litre.

The latest revision is expected to increase operating costs for airlines, as fuel remains one of their largest expenses. This may lead to expensive flight tickets, although the price is also influenced by passenger demand, competition among airlines and seat availability.

Money-Saving Tips For Diwali Travel

Travel search aggregator Skyscanner has shared useful tips that could help travellers reduce expenses during the festive season: