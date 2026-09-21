Indians Flying Home For Diwali Face Soaring International And Domestic Airfares, Over 300%

For many Indians living away from home, whether in another city, state or country, travelling home for Diwali is an annual ritual. This year, however, that homecoming may come at a steep price, with domestic and international airfares surging ahead of the festive season.
Soaring Fares For International Flights
According to a September 20 report by Gulf News, flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to Delhi on November 5 are currently showing significantly higher fares.
Dubai to Delhi
- IndiGo: From Dh1,214
- Air India: From Dh1,115
- Air India Express: From Dh1,181
- SpiceJet: From Dh1,013
Sharjah to Delhi
- IndiGo: From Dh1,034
- Air India: From Dh1,695
- Air India Express: From Dh1,883
- SpiceJet: From Dh2,064.80
Abu Dhabi to Delhi
- IndiGo: From Dh1,245
- Air India: From Dh1,435
- Air India Express: From Dh1,243.13
Global Crude Oil Prices
One of the biggest factors contributing to expensive flights in September is the rise in global crude oil prices due to fresh tensions between the United States and Iran.
Several major airline executives in the US, including those from United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, have said they are reducing the number of flights planned for the holiday season and may increase fares to offset higher fuel costs, reported Business Insider.
Soaring Fares For Domestic Flights
Flying within India ahead of Diwali can be more expensive than usual.
In a recent X post, a user wrote, "I swear Delhi-Bangalore used to be around Rs 13K for a Diwali round trip just 2 years ago. Now it's easily Rs 20K+. What happened to flight prices?"
I swear Delhi–Bangalore used to be ~₹13K for a Diwali round trip just 2 years ago. Now it's easily ₹20K+.— Arnav_807 (@807Arnav) September 19, 2026
What happened to flight prices 🫠✈️
The post quickly went viral, prompting several users to weigh in on the issue.
"Check the crude prices," one user commented.
Another wrote, "The main reason for flight price increases is due to inflated fuel prices, and companies are trying to recover the losses during the US-Iran war."
"What happened to flight price standardisation?" asked another.
One X user remarked, "They are extracting money out of our emotions of going home."
Another opined, "Once it goes up never comes down... because demand is never-ending."
Flight Prices Soar Over 300%
As per Moneycontrol, Kolkata-Deoghar fares, which are usually around Rs 2,800, have climbed to Rs 12,500 during the Durga Puja period. This marks an increase of around 340%.
Impact Of Fuel Prices On Domestic Flights
In September, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), the fuel used by commercial aircraft, was increased by Rs 6.28 per litre, or 5.46 per cent, taking the rate from Rs 115 per litre to Rs 121.28 per litre.
The latest revision is expected to increase operating costs for airlines, as fuel remains one of their largest expenses. This may lead to expensive flight tickets, although the price is also influenced by passenger demand, competition among airlines and seat availability.
Money-Saving Tips For Diwali Travel
Travel search aggregator Skyscanner has shared useful tips that could help travellers reduce expenses during the festive season:
- Set fare alerts: Use Price Alerts on your tracking apps or websites to monitor your preferred route and receive notifications when fares drop.
- Fly on Diwali day: Travelling on the day of the festival can sometimes be cheaper than flying in the days immediately beforehand, when demand is at its peak.
- Choose midweek departures: Midweek flights often offer better value, as airline pricing systems may refresh early in the week and release new discounts.
- Travel light: For short domestic journeys, flying with cabin baggage only can help cut costs. If you are checking in your luggage, make sure you are following the airline's baggage weight limit.
- Consider trains: If you are travelling domestically, watch for announcements from IRCTC for festive discounts on return journeys under special round-trip schemes.
- Book your return journey early: Many travellers secure their onward ticket first and end up paying significantly higher fares for the return leg. Booking both journeys together may offer better value.
- Explore nearby airports: On some routes, flying to a nearby airport and completing the final stretch by road or rail may be considerably cheaper than a direct flight.
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