A taxi ride that was supposed to cost Rs 2,000 ended up costing an Indian travel creator Rs 8,000 in Kazakhstan. Deepak Samal recently shared his experience of getting cheated by a local taxi driver soon after arriving in the country. He said the driver agreed to take him to his destination for a lower amount but later demanded much more.

Deepak claimed that he had a feeling that something was not right, still he moved forward with the taxi driver. Following his experience, the creator warned other travellers to stay careful while booking local taxis, as tourists can easily become targets of such scams.

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On Instagram, Deepak Samal shared, “Today I will show you a taxi scam, which is common in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. They pick you up, and they will get agree to take you for Rs 2,000. Do you know how much the bill he gave me was? Eight thousand rupees. For 25 kilometres, he said 65 dollars.”

Speaking with the driver, he says, “I'm still paying you double. Take this money and never try to fool any Indian. This is the warning I'm telling you.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Yandex is the best for beginners.” Another shared, “They charged me 30k tenge for a hardly 2k tenge ride.”“Same in Uzbekistan also. That's why we have to book via apps,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “It's very common, even police are useless there.” Another mentioned, “Don't mess with them, they punch you in the face without even saying anything.”

One more added, “DO NOT get a taxi from airport counters. I got scammed as soon as I arrived. Yandex showed 7000 tenge, but I chose a taxi from the airport counters, and they said they would charge by meter. My bill came to be 31000 tenge. Almost got scammed by 4 times the amount. Also, they said I can pay by card but the driver said only cash. No receipt also. They don't know English so nothing much you can explain to them. Do yourself a favour and be careful if you decide to use those taxis.”

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Deepak Samal also shared a few simple steps to avoid taxi scams. He said people should check and agree on the fare before getting into a cab. Using trusted apps like Yandex Go can be a safer option.

He warned travellers not to accept rides from unknown drivers. He also suggested keeping phones, wallets and other valuables safe during the journey. If a driver asks for more money, travellers should stay calm.