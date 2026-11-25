The Indian Railways is moving towards serving fewer dishes with better-quality food on long-distance trains. Passengers on three Vande Bharat sleeper trains are being served a trimmed menu as part of the pilot project that cuts the number of items served for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introduced a compact menu, similar to meals offered on flights. The move aims to address complaints about food quality and hygiene on long-distance trains. Currently, the system has been implemented on three Vande Bharat Sleeper routes. These are Mumbai-Bengaluru, Howrah-Kamakhya, and New Delhi-Varanasi.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, meals under the pilot project are being prepared by major cloud kitchens rather than by the railways or its existing catering vendors. “We are working with the Mayfair Group for the Kamakhya line, TajSATS in Howrah, and Sarovar Portico Group for the other two Vande Bharat trains,” an official shared.

“We have also appointed cell kitchens that supply food to airlines and hotels, where consistent food of a desired quality is produced, packaged and served,” the official added.

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On the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, IRCTC will now serve either a plate of idli and vada with chutney and sambhar or poha or upma for breakfast.

Lunch and dinner will include chapati, rice, dal and one main dish with a choice of chicken or a vegetable.

With this, IRCTC has stripped the menu of a range of options and items previously offered to passengers through a journey. These include soup, egg omelette, sandwich, buttermilk and chocolates from the breakfast platter and a dry vegetable, curd, salad, pickle and sweets from the lunch and dinner options.

The overall weight of an individual meal has also come down from 700-750 grams to 450-500 grams. However, IRCTC officials have clarified that the portion size of each item remains unchanged.

IRCTC has also reported a 10 per cent drop in complaints since cloud kitchens began supplying meals under the new arrangements, according to its West Zone group general manager.

If the trial proves successful, IRCTC may consider extending the compact menu model to other long-distance services, including premium trains.

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