A passenger's complaint about being unable to find his confirmed berth on an overnight train has sparked a debate on railway management and passenger services on social media. Ishan Bajpai shared his experience on X, saying he was travelling on Train No. 15132 when he discovered that his confirmed ticket showed berth A1/54, although the coach appeared to have only 52 berths.

The passenger said the incident took place at around 10.45 pm, making the situation particularly frustrating as he was travelling overnight.

"Being left without your confirmed seat at 10.45 PM, on an overnight journey, is extremely frustrating. Complaint raised on 139. How can this happen?" he wrote.

His post has received close to three lakh views, with several users questioning how a passenger could be allotted a berth number that apparently did not exist in the coach.

Railway Seva responds to passenger's complaint

The official Railway Seva account, which provides support to railway passengers on behalf of the Ministry of Railways, responded to Bajpai's post.

In its reply, the account said the matter had been escalated to the concerned official for necessary action.

"We regret the experience you had. Please share your mobile number, preferably via DM, to enable us to take immediate action. You may also raise your concern directly on railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal," the response read.

Railway Seva also posted that the complaint had been escalated to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Varanasi, for necessary action.

'Did you check in the toilet?' Internet reacts

The incident prompted a series of sarcastic and critical comments, with users questioning the apparent mismatch between the confirmed berth number and the number of berths in the coach.

"Did you check in the toilet or upstairs for a berth number? Railways seems to have over-delivered. More than 100 per cent berth numbers," one user joked.

Another user took a dig at the Railways' response, writing, "Sorry. The Railways regrets and deeply regrets and extremely deeply regrets the inconvenience. They are busy building bullet trains."

Some users also questioned the effectiveness of the railway grievance redressal system.

"Drag them to consumer court. If you can't do so, better close this matter. Railway Seva only asks for PNR number and mobile number in DM. Case closed after taking all credentials of passengers. Railway department is in complete chaos. You don't even get a ticket 60 days in advance," another user commented.

The incident has once again brought attention to passenger complaints about railway services and the importance of ensuring that confirmed ticket details match the actual seating arrangements on trains. However, the reason behind the apparent discrepancy in Bajpai's berth allocation has not yet been established.