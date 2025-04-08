"I Know I Will Visit," Anand Mahindra Appreciates Mumbai's First Elevated Nature Trail

Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, sometimes all we crave is to spend some time in nature. Finding such a serene hotspot amid the towering skyscrapers is a dream of almost every city-dweller. In this case, Mumbaikers are in luck. Reason? Last month, the City of Dreams opened its first-ever elevated nature trail at Malabar Hill. This tranquil forested pathway, inspired by Singapore's iconic Tree Top Walk, connects the Kamala Nehru Park with the Doongerwadi woods. The newly inaugurated walkway has now caught the attention of business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), offering a glimpse of the tourist hotspot. He wrote, “Here is one spot on my bucket list that I KNOW I will visit… Because it is An Elevated Nature Trail in my neighbourhood in Mumbai. It is nice to know that you do not have to travel too far to touch nature's beauty and serenity.”

The elevated walkway spans 485 metres in length and 2.4 metres in width. The wooden, fenced trail winds through a dense forest, bestowed with lush greenery and rolling hills. The facility is also equipped with CCTV cameras.

Nature-lovers can even enjoy bird-watching and admire different flower species here. Keep an eye out for parakeets, black kites, bulbuls, and kingfishers fluttering between branches. The place is dotted with gulmohar and banyan trees alongside jamun and almond trees.

A sea-viewing deck presents travellers with obstructed views of the Arabian Sea and the Girgaon Chowpatty shoreline. At night, soft light illuminates the premises, creating a magical ambiance.

The entire facility is constructed with wood, using minimal concrete, ensuring ecological balance.

All About Malabar Hill Nature Trail

Timings: 5 am - 8 pm

Entry Fee: Indians - Rs 25 and Foreigners - Rs 100

Salient Features

Rich biodiversity: You can see more than 100 types of plants growing in this area.

Expert Guided Tours: Friendly guides will help you understand the local plants, animals and how the facility is being protected.

Photography Spots: There are many beautiful places where you can take great photos of nature.

Accessible Trail: The walking path is clean, easy to follow and safe for people of all ages.

For more information, travellers can visit the official website.