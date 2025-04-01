Anand Mahindra Celebrates Chikkamagaluru's Rich History Of Coffee's Introduction To India

For those who love travelling across India, Chikkamagaluru is either a fond memory or a must-visit on their bucket list. This Karnataka gem is a paradise for nature lovers, with its lush green hills, sprawling coffee plantations and misty mornings that feel straight out of a dream. Whether you are sipping freshly brewed coffee or chasing waterfalls, the vibe here is pure magic.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is also a fan of Chikkamagaluru. How do we know? His recent post on X (formerly Twitter) says it all. The Mahindra Group chairperson shared a picture of a rainforest in Chikkamagaluru and highlighted its deep-rooted coffee legacy. He pointed out that this is where India's first coffee bushes were planted around 1670 by Baba Budan, who brought coffee beans from Yemen.

Anand Mahindra wrote, “Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. Finding mystery in unexpected places. This is also where the first coffee bushes in India were planted around 1670, by Baba Budan, who brought in coffee beans from Yemen.”

Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka



Finding mystery in unexpected places.



This is also where the first coffee bushes in India were planted around 1670, by Baba Budan, who brought in coffee beans from Yemen. #SundayWanderer



(Courtesy: @TAdventurousoul ) pic.twitter.com/N52QyNUy4U — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2025

Chikkamagaluru is the perfect getaway for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

Here Are 5 Places You Should Check Out In Chikkamagaluru:

1. Mullayanagiri

If you are into hiking, Mullayanagiri is a must-visit. It's the highest peak in Karnataka and offers stunning views. The trek is a bit challenging but the views from the top make it totally worth it.

2. Bababudangiri

This place is a mix of nature and history. It is a popular spot for trekkers and has a cool shrine dedicated to Baba Budan. The journey up is peaceful and the scenic beauty around makes it an unforgettable experience.

3. Hebbe Falls

If you love waterfalls, head to Hebbe Falls. It is about a 5 km trek through the forest, and once you reach, the sight of the water falling from a height of over 160 meters is simply amazing.

4. Kemmanagundi

For some relaxation, Kemmanagundi is the place to be. The hill station is all about beautiful gardens, waterfalls,and lush landscapes. It is perfect for unwinding and enjoying the serene environment.

5. Hirekolale Lake

Looking for a peaceful spot to relax? Hirekolale Lake is the perfect place to enjoy a calm boat ride while taking in the natural beauty. With the backdrop of the mountains and forests, it is a great place for photography.